New times call for different stories for James and that’s just what was confirmed recently. Through the BBC, the next development of a literary trilogy for 007 with a feminist perspective is revealed, projects that will surely become something very consumed and commented on by fans of the character. Although an era for Agent Bond is over, it is clear that the show must go on and there are numerous avenues to do so. In the following paragraphs we discuss all the details.

James Bond appeared in the world with Casino Royale, the first novel of the character written by Ian Fleming and published in 1953. The above was only the beginning of a very extensive saga made up of numerous novels and stories about the agent. Although in more recent times we have had the literary series Young Bond, which narrates the teenage adventures of James and whose most recent publications are Shoot to Kill (2014), Heads You Die (2016), Strike Lightning (2016) and Red Nemesis ( 2017), it is clear that the owners of the characters want mature stories and updated to the current times.

BBC reports that Kim sherwood, a 32-year-old British writer, is chosen to write a new trilogy for James Bond. According to the outlet, the first installment will be released in September 2022 and “will present a world in which Bond is missing and instead focus on a new generation of 00 agents.” Sherwood declared that his books will be full of diversity, promising a wide range of characters with whom the reader can feel represented.

We’ve always followed 007 before, but there are plenty of other spies you occasionally hear about in the background of Ian Fleming’s novels. And that gives me this incredible range to be able to have a whole group of heroes on missions around the world … that has been really exciting for me as a writer.

Although James Bond films have had some female screenwriters (remember the case of Phoebe Waller-Bridge in No Time to Die – 83%), Kim will be the first to write novels for the character. She is proud to have the opportunity to add more modern touches to the history of 007.

I want to bring a feminist perspective to the canon, as a young writer. I want to honor what came before, but also create something new and create a space for all of us to be heroes. We are in a world very different from that of Fleming’s novels. And somehow the world Fleming was writing about didn’t exist. He was writing about this luxurious and materialistic world where Britain was of great importance on the international stage during the changes in British imperialism. Bond has always been a fantasy, but it is a fantasy that can reflect and shape us and I am very excited to be a part of that in a contemporary world.

No time to die, released in theaters a few weeks ago, gave the world numerous female characters who allied with and even challenged James Bond. Paloma and Nomi, for example, refuse to be the stereotype of the Bond girl that everyone knows, opening the way for new traits in women linked to the world of 007. The future will also be feminine in James’ fictions.

Now that Daniel Craig’s story as Agent 007 is over, fans are eagerly awaiting the announcement of the actor who will play the character in his upcoming films. Barbara broccoliExecutive Producer told Today a few weeks ago that the search will begin sometime late in 2022.

