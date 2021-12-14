When Avatar – 83% released in 2009 changed the way audiences prepared for a 3D tape. Although no one could say that the plot was particularly original, what really served to put it in the movie books was all the technique that James Cameron developed and used to bring his vision to life. The director has always been ahead of his time in that sense, and no one was surprised that he wanted to continue working in this universe that came out of his imagination. Unfortunately, time has been his worst enemy and the creator himself knows that at this point the public might not be as interested as he is.

Keep reading: James Cameron regrets being so rough on set

Cameron announced the aftermath of Avatar shortly after the release of the film, which is considered the most successful in history, but it was clear that it would take time to continue with its franchise. It got to the point where no one believed these other installments were going to happen, but the director is a determined man who kept going. When everything seemed to be going relatively well, the pandemic arrived to change the plans and the schedule that had already been confirmed.

Avatar 2 is currently scheduled to premiere in December 2022, while the following installments will arrive with a one-year break for post-production. This means that Avatar 5, which in theory will be the last part, could reach theaters in 2028 … if all goes well. What can go wrong? At this point, a lot of things. For starters, Cameron continues to work on new technology that he is putting to the test and this will continue for the next decade, which can mean billionaire expenses and unprecedented delays. On the other hand, fans who joined this world in 2009 are not necessarily emotionally involved with the aftermath.

Yes OK Avatar It did generate a lot of fanaticism at the time, with people disguised as Na’vi, inhabitants of Pandora, and special collections of the film, the public cannot keep their attention that long. In general, the sequels of a franchise are expected to be released within a few years of each other, so that fans do not have time to forget, but Avatar 2 It will be released 13 years after the first, a time dedicated to late sequels that sometimes function more like a reboot or a revival than as part of the original story.

You may also like: James Cameron Says His Spider-Man Movie Was Much More Realistic

The also director of Titanic – 88% know this is a problem, especially since the blockbuster landscape has changed a lot. You just have to see what Marvel does with its different franchises that also contribute to a main saga, allowing several premieres throughout the year. The competition is tougher than ever. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, James cameron revealed that profit and the possibility of losing money is what will motivate the rest of his franchise:

The big question is: “will we make some fucking money?” Big, expensive movies have to make a lot of money. We are in a new world, post-COVID, post-streaming. Those numbers may never be seen again. Who knows? It’s all one big roll of the dice.

It is known that Avatar 2 and Avatar 3 have already been filmed, with the first sequel in the process of editing and post-production. Filming began in 2017 and brought back Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana and Sigourney Weaver, but it took a long time because Cameron had to invent new technology to film his actors, with special suits, underwater, and these two films They will fully settle in an underwater world. The existing techniques were not working for what the director wanted and he preferred to take his time to explore other options until he developed the right one. At the moment, the scripts for Avatar 4 and Avatar 5 are already finished, but they are far from starting production.

Cameron is right about something, with the “new normal” and streaming services making a titanic effort, maybe the profits from before will simply be unattainable, but if he knows something to do very well is to sell his product and it is very possible that those fans from the original film become interested in this universe again and invite a new generation to appreciate it. The best method that the director can apply is to sell the same experience of seeing on the big screen, in IMAX format, something never seen before, and thus perhaps he can repeat the success of Avatar.

Do not leave without reading: Avatar: James Cameron didn’t let the studio remove a scene just because it didn’t add anything to the plot

fbq('init', '1384358188242876'); fbq('track', 'PageView');