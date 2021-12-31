Aliens – 98% is a science fiction film highly remembered by fans of the genre. Released in 1986, it works as a direct sequel to Alien – The Eighth Passenger – 97%, becoming an important part of the saga and a milestone for those who love stories from outer space. But things weren’t straightforward for James Cameron when making the film come true, so he had to resort to a strategy that the Fox producers simply couldn’t ignore. Read on for all the details.

Do not miss: Spider-Man: No Road Home is one of the 10 best films of the year according to critics

After the impressive story told by Ridley Scott in The Eighth Passenger, James Cameron took the lead with Aliens several years later. The movie tells us that the alien’s planet has been colonized but contact has been lost. This time, the rescue team has an impressive fire armory, but it may not be enough to combat the threat that is on the way. Sigourney Weaver turned awesome as Ellen Ripley to declare her autonomy over the character.

Like all Hollywood productions, it is necessary that the upper echelons of each studio take notes on the advantages that they will obtain in the future. James cameron met with the powerful Fox in those years to make possible Aliens and he did it by putting money first, along with a very slick title strategy.

We invite you to read: Demi Lovato says she was cheered on by ghosts she sang to

It just came to mind at the time. I was sitting with the three producers, and we were in the office of the then director of 20th Century Fox. And I was like, ‘Guys, I came up with an idea for the title. And it goes like this. ‘ And I wrote: ‘Aliens’ in big capital letters. And I put an S at the end. I showed it to him. I said, ‘I want to call it Aliens, because we are not dealing with one. Now we are dealing with an army, and that is the big difference. And it’s very simple and very graphic. ‘ And I said, ‘But this is what it’s going to translate into.’ And then I drew the two lines to turn it into a dollar sign. And that was my speech. And apparently it worked! Because they left with the title. They never questioned it.

Avatar 2 is James Cameron’s next film as director and, like many other productions, it was also affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Filming in New Zealand had to be postponed for a few months, but proper handling of the health crisis in that country made the resumption possible some time ago. We now know that the film is on its way to release, however the price to pay was a significant one-year delay. It was previously thought that this sequel would hit theaters in December 2021, but now we know that it will be released in late 2022. It will be a very long wait until the return to the exciting world of Pandora.

The coronavirus pandemic has given way a bit and is already allowing cinemas to have premieres as before. 2021 is being a much better year than the previous one and for next year there will be more premieres that will give a greater impact to the business. Although the time of Avatar It is still a long way off, Pandora’s return to the seventh art will bring in important millions of dollars to the director and the studio. Will any of the prequels be able to outperform the first movie?

You may also be interested in: Denis Villeneuve prepares adaptation of the science fiction novel Cita con Rama

fbq('init', '1384358188242876'); fbq('track', 'PageView');