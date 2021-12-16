There is still more than a year to see the sequel to Avatar in theaters – 83%, but James Cameron is already beginning his promotional work for this new stage in his franchise. Although at first glance it seems that the creator has not worked in a long time, the truth is that he has been developing the appropriate technology to film his saga for years, which will keep him busy until 2028, when Avatar 5 is finally released. , the director has had to abandon other projects, but his ambition is his best guide and many hope that he will achieve another change within the industry as he has done before.

The director of Titanic – 88% have always thought big, so it is evident that a project of theirs cannot be consumed more than in the cinema. In fact, Cameron works in detail all the technological details in order to make the most of the experience in the dark room, especially in the IMAX format, which is already the way in which blockbusters are appreciated that do not always offer something new. The greatest proof of his dedication is precisely Avatar 2. For the sequel, where we will see again Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana and Sigourney Weaver now together with Kate Winslet, the creator invented a new way of filming underwater. Filming began in 2017 and took 3 years to complete.

We could not say that the director’s career has “small” films and it is very difficult to imagine him crossing the line into the world of television or streaming considering the stories he writes. For many years, the small screen was seen as a minor format where making films was a mistake, since it served solely and exclusively to promote series that could be exploited for many years. However, this has changed thanks to the new budgets, to the fact that several renowned directors find more creative freedom in this way, and also thanks to the fact that the audience consumes what they are offered differently. Will it ever be James cameron dedicate yourself to the world of streaming?

Series like Game of Thrones – 100%, Westworld – 89% and The Crown – 90% have proven that a high budget is a necessary sacrifice to achieve something of quality that can keep audiences attentive for years. In the case of the movies it has been a bit more complicated, but projects like Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82% or The Irishman – 100% demonstrated that there is space to experience a film in a different way and without feeling limited by time. It is precisely this aspect that could attract the attention of someone like James cameron.

The director recently sat down with Denis Villeneuve for a chat with Variety. Here, the two visionaries spoke respectfully about their respective jobs, the technology they use to create non-existent worlds, and how they work with their actors to bring realism to their work in science fiction and fantasy stories. Of course, the issue of streaming services could not be avoided. For years, characters such as Martin Scorsese, Christopher Nolan and Ridley Scott have spoken out against these platforms, considering that what comes out of there is simply not cinema and that, in addition, premiering works in that format affects the audience’s experience of irremediable way.

In that sense, Cameron remains a little more neutral. He works movies that he hopes the public will see on the big screen; After all, he worked for years to make that experience unique, but he’s not totally rejecting streaming either. The director of Duna – 75% asked him if he was afraid of the evolution that was seen coming in that regard, to which Cameron replied:

I’m not afraid. I like the change. I am a son of the 60’s. I like when things are chaotic. I think we can see it as an expanded form of cinema. I want to make a movie that lasts six hours and two and a half hours at the same time. Same tape. You can stream it for six hours, or you can go and have a more condensed, rollercoaster, and immersive version of that experience in a movie theater. Same movie. Simply, one is the novel and the other is the movie. Why not? Let’s use these platforms in ways that haven’t been done before.

The director worked years ago in Dark angel, but the budget and the type of story that became popular at the time made it very difficult to go ahead with what he wanted and it was eventually canceled, although over the years it achieved a cult series status. Imagine a series of James cameronWith everything he has done on a technical level and the current context where platforms give creators more freedom, it sounds great, especially for fantasy and science fiction genres that are the most sought after right now.

