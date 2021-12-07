James Cameron has been dedicated to the Avatar franchise for over a decade – 83%, whose second part, finally, will reach theaters in 2022 and whose last installment is scheduled for 2028. Although the director’s stories always divide critics and audiences, it cannot be denied that he has an incredible ability to do use of technology in their tapes. In fact, he is also known for improving and creating special technology that is now very common in other projects, but which took him years to develop. His particular vision makes him one of the most popular names for superhero movies, and although he does not seem interested, it turns out that years ago he was working on his own version of Spider-Man.

Right now, attention is fully focused on the arachnid’s next installment, Spider-Man: No Road Home, starring Tom Holland. The actor hopes to close a stage with this film, although there are good possibilities to continue giving life to the character in a new trilogy. Fans are looking forward to this title because it looks like it will become one of the most important elements for Marvel’s Phase 4. Of course, what is most striking is the idea of ​​multiverses and the possibility of seeing Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in their own incarnations of the hero.

Although experts will continue to debate who is the best Spider-Man, his place of honor cannot be taken away from him. Tobey Maguire on the Sam Raimi tapes. At the time, Spider-Man – 89% changed the way in which these types of adaptations were worked and was key to the popularity that this genre gained among the public. But things could be totally different, because before Raimi, James cameron he had every intention of working his own version of the arachnid.

After filming Terminator 2: The Last Judgment – 92% and before his famous Titanic – 88%, James cameron He spent years perfecting his vision for a Spider-Man installment, but in that time, one where comic book adaptations were considered a risk to production companies, no one dared to put up the money and the idea was shut down. The director worked a book called Tech Noir: The Art of James Cameron where he shows sketches about his films, including those that never saw the light. In an interview with ScreenCrush, Cameron took advantage of the promotion of his book to give details about his Spider-Man project and how he wanted to approach the hero.

In the book, Cameron calls his vision of Spider-Man “the best movie I ever made” and in the interview he clarifies this point and the relationship he had with Stan Lee at the time:

I think it would have been very different. I did not make any movement without asking permission [a Stan Lee]. The first thing that has to be clear to you is that it is not Spider-Man. He calls himself Spider-Man, but he is not Spider-Man. He is Spider-Kid. It’s Spider-High-School-Kid. He’s a bit freaky and nobody notices him and he’s not popular and all that.

In that sense, for Cameron the powers that the young man acquires function as a metaphor for the potential that we all have, but that we have not yet discovered or accepted:

[Era una gran metáfora sobre] that reserved and untapped potential that people have and that they do not recognize in themselves. In my mind it was also a metaphor for puberty and all the changes in your body, your anxieties about society, about society’s expectations, your relationships with the gender of your choice that attracts you, all those things.

In this point, James cameron He thought that a good way to improve his metaphor was if Spider-Man had biological cobwebs, instead of being created with his own technology as in the comics:

Choosing biological cobwebs as part of your biological adaptation to the radioactive spider bite made sense to me.

According to Cameron, Stan lee approved of the idea, and although the director was never able to make his vision come true, Sam raimi He took up this idea and used it for his Spider-Man trilogy. In fact, in some comics the origin of the cobwebs was also changed to make them part of the powers that Peter Parker has.

For Cameron, Spider-Man had to be more realistic than other superheroes:

I wanted to do something that had a kind of stark reality. Superheroes in general always seemed like a kind of fantasy to me, and I wanted to do something that was more like Terminator and Aliens, that you create reality immediately. So you are in a real world, not a mythical city like Gotham. Or Superman and the Daily Planet and all that kind of thing, where it always felt very metaphorical and like a fairy tale. I wanted it to be: it’s New York. Is now. A guy is bitten by a spider. He becomes this kid with these powers and he has the fantasy of being Spider-Man, and he makes this suit and it’s terrible, and then he has to improve the suit, and his big problem is the damn suit. Things like that. I wanted to ground it in reality and ground it in the universal human experience. I think it would have been a fun movie to make.

It is impossible to understand all the ins and outs of his vision, but James cameron He definitely had a clarity on the matter and the endorsement of the creator, so it’s a shame it could never come true. The book Tech Noir: The Art of James Cameron will be available from December 14.

