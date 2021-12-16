One more on the list of filmmakers who are unimpressed with the Marvel Studios franchise. It is the turn of James Cameron, one of the highest grossing filmmakers in history and responsible for several film classics. During a conversation with Denis Villeneuve, he explained that, for him, the Casa de las Ideas films are not epic but only epic things happen in them, but they are far from being like other installments that have made history.

Do not miss: Denis Villeneuve prepares adaptation of the science fiction novel Cita con Rama

In a talk organized by Variety with the director Denis Villenueve, James cameron he complimented Duna – 75%. The most recent film by the Quebec director is a science fiction story that surprised critics and audiences. To such a degree that this filmmaker puts it at the level of film classics such as the Lord of the Rings trilogy and David Lean’s films, and unlike the Marvel installments:

What strikes me about Duna is that it is truly epic. When I use the word “epic,” I use it in a very specific way, like the David Lean movies are or in the manner of the Lord of the Rings movies. But when I think of movies that have epic events in them, like let’s say a Marvel universe movie where entire cities are destroyed and things like that, those don’t feel epic to me. You seem to have the discipline, the vocabulary of a truly epic filmmaker. the closeness to the painting that is presented and takes his time with the music. Is that innate to you or were you looking for that style in this movie?

As filmmakers such as Martin Scorsese, Alejandro González Iñárritu, Sofia Coppola and more recently Jane Campion have said in the past, it does not appear that Cameron finds much value in the franchise that has been dominating the box office and the allure of the public for almost fifteen years. This comment is interesting given that, unlike the others already mentioned, much of his cinema is closer to summer entertainment that, in general terms, is called that Disney saga.

This does not necessarily mean that Cameron opposes the superhero subgenre or does not like some comic book characters, he recently returned to talk about what went wrong so that he could make his version of Spider-Man in an adaptation that never happened and would have taken the place of Spider-Man – 89% Sam Raimi. It seems that for many, there is still something that these films are missing.

We recommend: Kevin Feige believes that the MCU does not receive major awards for a bias against Marvel and superheroes

This was Villeneuve’s answer to that question about the construction of the galactic empire that he built in Dune:

I would say that he was trying to bring humanity back to its proper place in the ecosystem, as in the book where humans do not control nature. In Arrakis ecosystems are more powerful than humans. That feeling of humility is what I was trying to look for. The movie is built on that grand scale, as you mention, but with great intimacy. There aren’t many medium shots: landscapes and faces, that’s all there is.

And luckily for Cameron, Duna fans – 75% and Villenueve we will be able to see the second part no later than 2023. Whether or not they share the director’s definition of epic, it will be necessary to see if in the years to come the public continues to give their preference to Marvel. And if anything has indicated the furor for his latest installment, Spider-Man: No Way Home – 90%, it seems that it will be so.

Continue reading: James Cameron believes Avatar sequels are a financial risk

fbq('init', '1384358188242876'); fbq('track', 'PageView');