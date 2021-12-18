In 2009, ‘Avatar’, the James Cameron film in which Sam Worthington gave life to a former marine who infiltrated a tribe on the planet Pandora, came to theaters by remotely connecting with a body identical to theirs. It was a success, becoming the highest grossing to date. Many years later, it was confirmed that it will have four sequels, and that the director is already working on them. He himself has spoken about it and about the complications that the new underwater filming has entailed. New images of it have also come to light.

In an exclusive for Entretainment Weekly, the director explains that the reason for focusing the story underwater comes from the union of his two passions: the cinema and the exploration and preservation of the seabed, something that we already saw in ‘Titanic’. Shooting scenes like these involves great difficulty and a huge expense of money, which according to Cameron would not have been possible if the first part had not been so successful. He had the record with the highest grossing in history until ‘Avengers: Endgame’ arrived. However, after being re-released in China, the history of the Na’vi reigned again.

Both the second and third parts will take place in the ocean, where a clan of the Na’vi called Metkayina lives. Jake Sully (Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) now live there, along with their pre-adolescent children. According to Jon Landau, its producer, this is because “ultimately, the sequels are a story about the family, and about the lengths that parents go through to keep that family together and safe.” He added, “I always say Jim’s movies are about universal themes, and there really is nothing more universal than family.”

Hold the breath

As this second part was shot in water tanks, the actors had to prepare to be able to work in this way, something that is not easy at all. To do this, they trained with professional divers, ending with a trip to Hawaii to dive alongside stingrays. However, since the bubbles from the diving equipment were causing interference in the motion detection system, they were forced to learn apnea, that is, to hold without breath for several minutes.

The one that has surprised a large part of the cast is Sigourney Weaver, who returns to the franchise with a secret character and lasts more than six and a half minutes without surfacing, at the age of 72. The one who also left everyone with their mouths open, according to the director, has been Kate Winslet, with seven and a half minutes. The actress will play Ronal, one of the members of the Metkayina clan.

It is slated for its US theatrical release to be on December 16, 2022.