Like chess pawns, several actors, producers, filmmakers and writers from the world of Hollywood, were falling when they became known sexual assaults against some women.

Stars of the stature of Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey, Bill Cosby, among others, were singled out thanks to great international movements such as “Time’s Up” and “Me Too.”

What very few imagined is that within those rapists, one of the actors most loved by the audience would come out, and he is nothing more and nothing less than James Franco.

The 43-year-old American-born actor won everyone’s hearts after his participation in the Marvel trilogy, “Spiderman,” alongside Kristen Dunts and Tobey Maguire.

In these films, the actor was just over 25 years old, and gave life to the best friend of “Peter Parker”, “Harry Osborn”, and was immediately signed by more productions for his great talent.

Outside of the filming forums, James was quite a brainiac, having a career in audiovisual production and a graduate degree in Literature, degrees that led him to teach at prestigious universities such as Harvard.

Sex scandals

However, his long acting and professional career was tarnished in 2018, after being accused of sexually assaulting two former students of the film school that he himself founded.

Sarah Tither-Kaplan and Toni Gaal raised their voices thanks to the feminist movements and denounced Franco for taking sexual advantage of them and offering them fame in exchange for sex, in addition to recording them without their consent during rehearsals.

In addition, the young women alleged that the actor pressured them on more than one occasion to perform very explicit sexual scenes before the camera in an “orgy-type context” that went far beyond what was acceptable in Hollywood shootings.

Due to such accusations, the actor decided to remain silent and deny the accusations until December 2021, where he finally accepts his guilt.

Sex addict

The older brother of actor Dave Franco, shared in an interview for the Jess Cagle podcast, that he did take advantage of his former students because at that moment he thought he was fine.

It should be noted that the legal suit did not go further due to an agreement between the actor and the victims, paying more than two million dollars in damages.

After these statements, the movie star also confirmed that he suffers from a sex addiction derived from his alcoholism that he has suffered for several years.

“In 2018 there were some accusations against me and an article that talked about it. At the time I just thought: I’m going to be quiet and pause. It didn’t seem like the ideal time to say anything. A lot of people were upset with me and needed to listen.

I was in substance abuse rehab and generally had a lot of addiction problems. ”

The currently 43-year-old actor was seen in one of his most vulnerable stages, as well as saddened and somewhat more finished since the last time he was seen in public.

