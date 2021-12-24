At the beginning of 2018, the actress Ally Sheedy hinted on Twitter that she had had a bad experience with James Franco and as a result of her messages, many other women joined in publicly denouncing the filmmaker with accusations of harassment, abuse and trying to maintain relationships with minors. Since then, his public profile has been very, very low and discreet, but last Wednesday, December 22, he gave his first in-depth interview in years on the podcast ‘The Jess Cagle Show’. During the conversation, Franco admitted to having taken advantage of his fame, having slept with the students of his acting school and having lived completely blind to the dynamics of power and the feelings of the people around him.

‘Studio 4’ was an acting academy that Franco opened in New York in 2014 and closed on October 1, 2017 after several students accused Franco of having inappropriate sexual behavior with them in classes that, according to them, “included simulations of sex acts that went well beyond industry standards. ” Actress Sarah Tither-Kaplan also reproached Franco for having paid her only $ 100 for two full nudes and what is more serious, of having removed the protective plastic that covered her vagina without her consent during the filming of an orgy in which he pretended to perform oral sex on her.

When Cagle, the host of the podcast, asked Franco about his conduct at school and the lawsuit that he used the center to create an agenda of women to be sexually and professionally subjected, Franco assured that it was never his “master plan.” Y that he was not lucid during the time he slept with the students, justifying the “consensual” relationships. What he did consider stupid was to call that class ‘Sex scenes’, because he should have put something like ‘Contemporary Romance’: “It was a class in which they did romantic scenes … what it feels like to be young people who meet people on dating apps, or have breakups, or just a bad date, stuff like that. “

Franco explained, or rather reasoned his behavior, as an extension of the alcohol addiction he has struggled with since he was a teenager and that although he managed to control to some extent by stopping drinking at age 17, he began to “fill the void” with addictive tendencies towards his work: “On the way of trying to achieve success and climb the top of that mountain, the attention of women, success with women also became a great source of validation for me. The problem with that is, like any kind of drug or anything, you never have enough. It was endless. ” It is true that he did not drink, and in fact he went frequently to the meetings of Alcoholics Anonymous, but he ended up developing a sex addiction that he himself apologized: “In my head it was something like ‘If I am sober, I am living a spiritual life.’ But I didn’t see then that I was making up for it on the other hand. “

“If something positive has come out of this, it is as if it had changed me,” Franco continues, “It has given me the incentive to start the process of change. I will continue to work on it for the rest of my life, but at least it took me off a path that would never end and that would probably end up killing me. “At the time, when Franco first responded to the accusations by apologizing and with the firm intention of learning from his mistakes, actress Ashley Judd , one of the most important figures in the #MeToo movement, appreciated his attitude: “I think what James has said is excellent. We have all behaved unconsciously in certain ways. We have done insensitive, inappropriate things and without understanding that they were. We have acted deaf, and I like guilt, but we have to have restorative justice. “

James Franco’s school closed in 2017 and since 2018, since this behavior came to light, his career, then on the rise, has almost completely stopped. After ‘The Deuce’, Franco has released ‘Arctic Justice’ where he voices a character and has shot a movie titled ‘Kill the Czar’. He has not returned to direct after ‘Zeroville’, although he has already completed a new film in which he also stars entitled ‘The Long Home’.

Her relationship with Seth Rogen

Until the scandal broke, Franco and Seth Rogen were not only great friends, they also frequently collaborated in front of the cameras on titles such as ‘A crazy interview’, ‘Piña Express’, ‘Spree to the end’ or ‘Zeroville’. Although at the beginning, in 2018, Rogen publicly showed his support for his partner, last May he said that not only had they not worked together again, it was also that he was not in his plans to do it again, that he considered himself a “facilitator” of the abuse from his friend and that their current relationship could be described as “painful”.

For Franco, he says in the interview, Rogen’s comments were “hurtful”, but he understands them and, in fact, they were one of the reasons that led him to face the media again: “I just want to say that I deeply love Seth Rogen… He has been my closest co-worker, my collaborator, and we just fit in, and what he said is true: We are not working together right now and we have no plans to work together. […] Since I was silent, he had to answer for me, and I don’t want that. That’s one of the main reasons I wanted to talk to you today, “he told Cagle, also mentioning Dave Franco,” I just don’t want Seth, my brother, or anyone else to have to answer for me anymore. “