James Gunn did quite well with The Suicide Squad – 91% a few months ago. Although the film didn’t do much at the box office due to the simultaneous release and the pandemic, the director delivered a solid adventure and Warner Bros. intends to continue working with him. Some wonder why he did not include the Joker in the story and finally answers the question through an interview with From Hollywood. In the following paragraphs we discuss all the details.

Suicide squad It is a film that introduces completely new characters to the DCEU, while in other cases it extends the story of some that we already know. The plot brings together convicts like Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin, and everyone’s favorite psychopath, Harley Quinn, to give them a massive amount of weapons and drop them off on the remote island of Corto Maltese that it is full of enemies. The Squad carries out a search and destroy mission, led and controlled by Colonel Rick Flag and with Amanda Waller’s government technicians in their ears, following their every step.

Suicide Squad – 25% of 2016, a movie fans would rather not remember. He included the Joker as one of his supporting characters but failed masterfully at the time of making his participation into something memorable, in addition, Jared Leto’s performance was not exactly the best. James Gunn explains why he didn’t bring it back in his latest tape:

There are all kinds of characters that I am interested in doing. Joker is not really one of them. He has done well so many times with so many people. I’m much more interested in choosing characters that haven’t had their full opportunity, or people that I connect with.

Suicide Squad 2016 featured an adventure for the most famous villains and antiheroes in DC comics. The first trailers for the film were spectacular, packed with emotion and legendary music; the film promised to be an exceptional installment of the DCEU, ready to carry the rest of the series on its shoulders. Unfortunately it did not turn out that way and the critics did not take long to tear her to pieces, the fans hated her and she quickly became the black sheep of the extended universe developed by Warner Bros. Years have passed and David Ayer continues to insist that his court original is better (remember that long ago he confessed that Warner Bros. had altered the final product, cutting his scenes disastrously).

For his part, although Suicide squad 2021 didn’t impress with his box office numbers but at least he gave us an adventure to remember alongside some of the DCEU’s most unforgettable characters. Also, right now, James Gunn He is already recording Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, so very soon we will be able to enjoy with more madnesses born of his mind. The third installment of the Marvel franchise opens in theaters on May 23, 2023.

The next DCEU movie is The Flash, which is already being filmed in the UK. This installment represents enormous promise for fans of the series, bringing surprising possibilities to the table for the future. It will be directed by Andy Muschietti and starring Ezra Miller, a duo that will strive not only to give Barry Allen a worthy adventure, but also to mark the history of the following years in this cinematic universe. According to Warner, it will hit theaters on November 4, 2022. Will it be able to exceed the expectations of the most demanding fans?

