Without a doubt, yesterday afternoon was a pretty dark day for the film industry. Hollywood was overshadowed by a fatal accident that claimed a life and seriously injured another victim. The sad thing, and at the same time worrying, is that this is not the first time something like this has happened on a film set; there is the case of Brandon Lee, who was killed for the negligence of using a real and loaded weapon in a scene.

This type of tragedy has also been experienced in Mexico, such was the case of Flavio peniche, who killed an extra in the middle of filming for using a real gun. Now history repeats itself when, yesterday afternoon, Alec Baldwin detonated a gun during the filming of Rust taking the life of Halyna hutchins, director of photography, and seriously injuring filmmaker Joel Souza. So far it is not known exactly what happened to the prop weapons, but members of the industry are already reacting to it.

In addition to offering his condolences to the family of the cinematographer, or remembering his work with her, emphasizing that he still had a great future and did not deserve what happened, several actors and filmmakers are showing their concern about this type of accident. James Gunn, for example, stated on his Twitter account that he is concerned that the lives of his workers are at risk while working in a production.

Lesli Linka Glatter, the president of the Directors Guild of America, issued in a statement shared by The Wrap that the guild is saddened by what happened and will be attentive for the next details that arise about the accident demanding that there be a thorough investigation into the matter. . The director’s health status is still unclear, but actress Frances Fisher (Titanic – 88%), who is also part of the cast, tweeted that the director was already out of the Hospital at midnight, this to prevent wrong information from arising about his condition.

Many hope that there will be more regularization in terms of the use of weapons in productions, that legal action will be taken on the matter to prevent more future deaths. It is worth mentioning that, at times, independent productions are the ones that are most at risk because they have a lower budget for special effects, for example, so the industry, worldwide, will have to make important changes.

See below the debate that was generated among members of the film industry regarding this issue, as well as those who fondly remember Hutchins, the Ukrainian photographer who was involved in films like Archenemy – 55%, and who, according to the report , was shot at 1:50 pm yesterday and died after being transferred to the University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

My biggest fear is that someone will be fatally injured on one of my sets. I pray this never happens. My heart goes out to everyone affected by today’s tragedy in Rust, especially Halyna Hutchins and her family.

Sick and devastated to hear that my friend and rockstar cinematographer Halyna Hutchins died on set in New Mexico today. I have no words to describe this tragedy. I want answers. I want your family to find peace in some way between this horrible, terrible loss.

One of my best friends in the world passed away today, doing what she loved the most: making movies. The world lost a bright light; a brave, caring and talented woman. I will carry you in my heart until the day we meet again. @halynahutchins I love you.

The deceased’s sister Brandon lee, who manages the official account dedicated to the actor, also made an appearance before the devastating news.

Our hearts go out to the Halyna Hutchins family and to Joel Souza and everyone involved in the “Rust” incident. No one should ever die with a firearm on a movie set.

I am in shock. I was very lucky to have had Halyna Hutchins as my [directora de fotografía] in Archenemy. An incredible talent and a great person. I can’t believe this can happen today … would firing a prop gun kill a crew member? What a horrible tragedy. My heart goes out to his family.

Those who defend Alec baldwin Well, even if he fired the gun, it shouldn’t bring all the weight down on him or show him as a “murderer” before the investigation is done. Many, such as Danielle Schneider herself, filmmaker and cinematographer, pointed out that it was unfair to blame him, as did writer Caitie Delaney, who declared that her image should not be used as “the face of tragedy.” And, it must be difficult to think about what the actor from Siempre Alice – 88% and Beetlejuice, the super ghost – 81% must be living now.

Like, obviously, it’s history, but it’s really not fair that Alec Baldwin is the face of this tragedy. He wasn’t in charge of loading that gun. Safety on set needs to be taken much more seriously.

I just woke up in London to the devastating news of the accident that so tragically took the life of Halyna Hutchins. It is beyond comprehension. There are really no words. This is a very dark day for our industry.

Much sadness on the set of @cwsupermanlois tonight. Film and television crews work very hard and their safety must be guaranteed. My heart breaks for Halyna Hutchins, her family, the Rust team, and all those affected by this horrible (and probably avoidable) tragedy.