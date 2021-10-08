James Gunn is one of the most interesting directors today. Its beginnings were in horror projects, and although in recent years it changed that genre to dedicate itself to comic book adaptations, it has definitely managed to stand out. Marvel and his UCM They’re already established enough to survive if any of their tapes fail, but Gunn created something new with Guardians of the Galaxy anyway – 91% and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 – 82%, which helped build a very good reputation. He recently explored the confines of DC with The Suicide Squad – 91%, that although at the box office it failed to surpass its predecessor, it did convince critics and fans alike. After so many successes in the cinema, it seems that the director now wants to change the world

It’s not uncommon for Hollywood celebrities to talk about their life beliefs. From religion to diets, these figures find a good way to share their positions on social media and even get many loyal fans to follow their guidelines. One of the most frequently touched topics is that of climate change, which automatically brings us to the topic of the vegan diet and the exploitation of animals and resources. Although personalities such as Benedict Cumberbatch, Natalie Portman and Woody Harrelson are declaring themselves vegan in an attempt to take care of their health and the planet, others believe that it is not about limiting themselves to fruits and vegetables, but that the real solution is in eating insects.

This is where it comes in James Gunn, who on his official Twitter account published the following:

It would be great for the environment if we all ate less beef and pork, and more crickets and grubs (both are delicious). In fact, switching from a beef diet to an insect diet is better for the environment than switching from a gasoline car to an electric one.

This type of diet is called entomophagy and studies support what has been said by James Gunn. The diet, complexion and physique of insects can provide many benefits to the human who eats them. Of course, it is not about eating any beetle or cockroach that you find in your garden, as these insects could eat something that causes allergies or even infection in whoever eats them. What has been proposed is that more “farms” of insects should be created, where you can control what they eat and their reproduction, for human consumption. Although this does not sound different from the exploitation of cows, pigs and chickens, the life and care of insects require less machinery and expense.

In recent years there has been a crisis in the food industry due to the decline in popularity of foods derived from animals and packaged products with preservatives. Similarly, the increase in the consumption of fruits and vegetables has caused an overexploitation of other types of resources and the difficult task of finding natural and healthier alternatives to the powerful insecticides in common use. Overpopulation, climate change and the great social division are points to consider when thinking about the future of humanity and its possible diet.

And if this all sounds very post-apocalyptic to you, you are not alone. Gunn’s original post began to move through various circles and people were quick to react. Some compare his comment to the movie The Express of Fear – 95%, where a group of survivors inhabit a train divided between poor workers and rich. Those at the end of the train must feed on what they can, which are usually insects or small animals, although at the end of the film it is revealed that they also resort to cannibalism.

He’s giving me Snowpiercer vibes.

Someone else showed a video of Chris Pratt eating an insect and asked Gunn:

Did you learn it from Pratt?

To which the director replied:

I don’t eat bugs that show up on my front porch like Chris does.

Other comments said that Gunn has every right to eat insects if he wishes, but that they prefer to continue eating meat, and he also answered that with a list of recommendations and their respective ratings:

For those wondering: Cockroaches: D (meat is good, wings and skeleton are very unpleasant to chew). Chicken Legs: C +. Centennial Egg: C-. Rattlesnake: B +. Brain Sandwiches: A.

For those wondering:

All of these things are healthier than fast food, which I haven’t eaten in the last twenty years.

In an attempt to introduce the idea little by little, there are alternatives to consuming insects without having to see their unpleasant appearance. Flour made from crickets, roaches ground into hamburger meat, and larva powder are options that have been marketed so that people can start preparing some recipes and get used to incorporating them into their everyday foods.

