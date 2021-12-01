The Nets are ambiguous. Ambivalent. It is a cool, attractive team, full of talent and logically oriented to win the ring. But it arouses doubts, animosities, some other but and problems in sight. The quality of their stars, in particular Kevin Durant, is allowing them to lead an Eastern Conference (15-6) with many hopefuls but no clear dominator. But the loss of Kyrie Irving and the problems of rapport with James Harden can be a very big slab heading into the playoffs. Because yes, the Nets play the season in April and a few months ago were dropped from the playoffs in a historic seventh game in Brooklyn, when plagued with injuries led the Bucks, future champions, to overtime. And the conditions tell us that if Durant had thrown the pitch that forced overtime a little further back, the champion would have been (obviously) someone else. And the Nets could have taken that ring they are looking for so much. But, of course, the conditions do not live. And now there is no use remembering all that.

Harden played well against the Knicks … for a while. He was a great complement in the first half, the leader in many moments of the game, and finished with good statistics (34 points, 10 rebounds and 8 assists, with 3 steals) and, above all, good shooting percentages (11 of 20 in field goals, 3 of 8 in triples and 9 of 10 in free throws). A more than correct performance, but clouded with 5 steals and a last quarter in which he barely added 4 points and was more of a hindrance than anything else. Because Harden, an absolutely generational scorer, prolific generator and, not long ago (in 2018), MVP of the best league in the worldHe has a very particular way of playing. And he does not always adapt perfectly to other stars who also need the ball and, in addition, generate points at times when he is used to taking center stage.

Durant also played well against the Knicks. In fact, very good, since he went to 27 points, 5 rebounds and 9 assists (his evolution in this aspect since landing the Warriors has been meteoric). In addition, he scored 11 in the fourth quarter, and 9 within the last 6 minutes. And Durant, a huge legend and one of the greatest players of all time, does know how to play off the ball: he learned in the Thunder, alongside a Westbrook who needed to manage for a long time. And he finished developing as a player in the Warriors. And be careful, we are not talking about Klay Thompson, a player who is practically all the time without the ball. Durant knows how to play without him. But in those hot moments of truth, when games are decided, he is the generator and the executor, the one who raises the ball and passes it or dunks it. The hero, the judge and the executioner. And having Harden bounce for 20 seconds with hardly any movement and then pass it to him is not the best solution.

It is not exactly what happened against the Knicks, a duel that the Nets have had in a final of heart attack. But it is a trend that Steve Nash must change. When Harden does not have the ball he is an entity, just a man who wanders around the court without knowing very well what to do. Something slightly normal for someone who has had the ball in their hands all the time since in 2012 he was the scapegoat for the Thunder’s loss in the Finals and headed to Houston. Kyrie Irving, flat earther and anti-vaccine, he learned the force to play without the ball next to LeBron. La Barba has to learn to do it and be effective and powerful without him in the final quarters, to continue as Durant’s complement and not become a slight hindrance. Room for improvement has, since he’s at 20 points per game this season with 40% on field shots. The first figure, the lowest since leaving the Thunder, in a year in which he was Best Sixth Man with 16.8 points on average. The second, the worst since his rookie year. Its dynamics will be upward, that’s for sure.

Against the Knicks, there was everything. The Big Apple had a derby and did not disappoint: total equality with 25 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists from Alex Burks, who is definitively established as a starter after Tom Thibodeau dispatches a Kemba Walker who is left out of the rotation, and we’ll see if the team. And 24 + 9 + 8 from Julius Randle. Evan Fournier (13) tied the duel with less than 18 seconds to go. James Johnson (7) scored two free throws to break the hegemony of Durant, who had transformed 9 of the last 11 points of his team (which in the end were 9 of the last 13). After this, Fournier failed with the final attempt at victory, from the triple. And the Nets took the victory deservedly and after showing a firmer pulse in the final minutes. Now, winning is not enough. Sometimes you also have to convince. And for now, Harden’s role has to be much clearer and infinitely more effective, especially in the late games. Because yeah, with a team very similar to this (Kyrie was also out, this time injured), the Nets were very (very) close to finishing off the Bucks. But being very close to winning and losing are synonymous. And, as we have already said, one does not live with the conditions. So are the things.