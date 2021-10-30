After a long battle with cancer, James Michael Tyler has died at age 59 this Sunday, October 24 at his home in Los Angeles. ‘Friends’ fans will always remember Tyler for playing Central Perk Gunther’s barista during the show’s 10 seasons, where he started out as an extra with no name or script phrases.

Tyler was working in 1994 at a coffee shop on Franklin Avenue, the Bourgeois Pig, near Hollywood. Because of his experience with coffee machines, he was asked to participate in ‘Friends’ behind the Central Perk bar and they didn’t give him his first line of dialogue until two seasons and 33 episodes later. We saw him in 150 of the 236 episodes that the series had, always silently sighing his love for Rachel. Tyler was born in Winona, Mississippi, in May 1962 and attended Clemson University where he participated in plays and graduated in geology and fine arts.

Although he did not have a constant career in front of the cameras, during and after ‘Friends’, Tyler appeared in episodes of ‘Sabrina, Witch Stuff’, ‘Give me a break’, ‘Scrubs’ and ‘Episodes’, made several short films, participated in a couple of films (‘Blue Motel’, ‘Foreign Correspondents’ and ‘The Disturbance at Dinner’) and had a recurring character on ‘Modern Music’, a 6 episode web series minutes.

Tyler announced that he had advanced stage four prostate cancer last June, and that he had been grappling with the diagnosis for three years. The disease prevented him from participating in person in the ‘Friends’ meeting, although he did so telematically.

“Goodbye friend”

Of course and as usual, his colleagues and colleagues used social networks to say goodbye to Tyler. For example Lisa Kudrow wrote on her Instagram account: “thank you for being there for us”, paraphrasing the main theme of the series; and in addition, and through a statement issued to The Hollywood Reporter, the co-creators of ‘Friends’, Marta Kauffman and David Crane, also paid tribute to the actor: “James was a genuinely kind and sweet man. When he started as an extra on ‘Friends’, his unique spirit caught our attention and we knew we had to turn him into a character. It made Gunther’s unrequited love incredibly relatable. Our hearts go out to his wife, Jennifer Carno. “

“‘Friends’ wouldn’t have been the same without you. Thank you for the laughs you brought to the show and to all of our lives. We will miss you.”

“The amount of gratitude you brought into the room and showed every day on set is the size of the gratitude I have for meeting you. Rest in peace James.”

“We laugh a lot friend. We will miss you. RIP my friend.”

Warner Bros. Television mourns the loss of James Michael Tyler, a beloved actor and an integral part of our FRIENDS family. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, colleagues and fans. ???? pic.twitter.com/9coGnT5BHz ? FRIENDS (@FriendsTV) October 24, 2021

David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry are missing, but neither of them almost use social networks.