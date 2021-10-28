Time flies by and the proof of this is that SamuelJames Rodríguez’s baby is two years old. This was the perfect occasion to see how much the little one has grown, who in photos of his father, aunt and sister Salome, conquers us with her cute smile. James did not let the day pass without a celebration for these two years of the wonderful company of his son, whom he celebrated with a cake at home and the Mickey Mouse-themed decoration that made the birthday boy very happy.

Samuel, son of James Rodríguez

Samuel Rodríguez came as a big surprise for James fans. Among rumors that his then partner, Shannon de Lima, was the mother, the soccer player has managed to keep the details of his birth private by focusing on how wonderful it is to have a son.

“Happy birthday son, I love you. # 2 🎂🎁 “, James wrote next to the photo in which he showed the family party with which he celebrated his baby’s birthday.

Samu, as they affectionately call him, was born in 2019, and is the second son of the Colombian team. James and his ex-wife, Daniela Ospina, debuted as parents in 2013 with the arrival of Salomé.

The girl loves her little brother and loves spending time with him. However, he could not spend this birthday by his side. “Little brother, happy birthday! 🎉 🎁 I hope to see you very soon. I love you! ”, He wrote next to a photo that was taken last May, on the girl’s eighth birthday.

From her home in Colombia, Salomé sent a message to her little brother: “Hello, little brother. I hope you have a good birthday, I miss you so much. I hope we see each other soon. Love you very much. Happy birthday, I hope you have many more! “He said in a video posted on his Instagram account.

Juana ValentinaHer aunt has a very special love for Salomé and Samuel, and on this day she sent her some very tender words. “Happy Birthday my love. Two years already😨 You know how much I love you because I have the fortune to tell you every day like an intense aunt 😅 ”, wrote James’s sister, who will soon become a mother.

“You are a wonderful child who always knows how to make us smile, since you arrived you have made us very happy.” May God bless you and protect you always, we love you very much and we will always be there for you! 😍❤️🙏🏼 ”, he added with much love.