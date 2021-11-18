11/18/2021 at 7:42 PM CET

James Rodriguez, former player of the Real Madrid, Everton and Bayern Munich, has been pointed out by the German media Bild, as the great person in charge of the parties of the Bayern players during his tour of the United States in 2019. Some exits that occurred without the permission of their coach, Niko Kovac.

Withdrawal of Jupp Heynckes took Kovac to the Bavarian bench. The German coach arrived at the team just before leaving for America, where he would be the start of his short stint at Bayern Munich.

One of the stops in the United States was Miami. According to the aforementioned German media, the players asked their coach to party, something that was denied them from the first moment.

James, the “King of the party”

Despite the constant negatives, the footballers decided to disobey, the revolt was led by Ribèry, Rafinha and the current Real Madrid player, David Alaba. The three created a WhatsApp group where they invited their teammates to go out at night and left in front of the same coach. Despite not being in charge of organizing the revolt, James Rodríguez was the leader of the night in Miami and was in charge of sharing all the photos that were taken.

According to Bild, the players did not arrive at the hotel until after 6 in the morning and they expected a harsh punishment from their coach, something that did not happen. Kovac pretended nothing had happened. The decision of the German coach ended up marking his short stay in Munich, the players lost any respect for him, they even went so far as to repeat their party in Miami again.