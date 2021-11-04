11/04/2021 at 02:44 CET

.

James Rodríguez, creative of Qatari Al-Rayyan, is the main novelty in the call of the coach Reinaldo Rueda against Brazil and Paraguay on November 11 and 16 in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, the Colombian Football Federation reported on Wednesday.

Next to Rodríguez are the Italian Napoli goal David Ospina and Spanish Rayo Vallecano striker Radamel Falcao García, considered the benchmarks of the Colombian team.

The last time the Colombian ten was with the coffee team was in November 2020. That time the national team lost 0-3 to Uruguay in Barranquilla and 6-1 against Ecuador in Quito.

It also stands out in the list of 28 summoned Andres Mosquera, goalkeeper for Independiente Medellín; Sebastian Gomez, midfielder for Atlético Nacional; the Seattle defender Sounders Yéimar Gómez and the Los Angeles FC forward Cristian Arango.

Rueda will not be able to count for the games of the thirteenth and fourteenth days with the defenders Yerry Mina (Everton), Stefan Medina (Monterrey), nor with the Porto midfielder Matheus Uribe, all injured.

Colombia is fourth in the ranking of the South American qualifiers, with 16 points, so the two games will be vital to maintain the quota that leads directly to the Qatar World Cup.

The game against Brazil will be played on November 11.

On the 16th, the Colombians will host Paraguay at the Metropolitan Stadium in Barranquilla.

List of 28 summoned from Colombia:

Goalkeepers: David Ospina (Napoles-ITA), Camilo Vargas (Atlas-MEX) and Andrés Mosquera Marmolejo (Independiente Medellín).

Defenses: Daniel Muñoz and Jhon Lucumí (Genk-BEL), Dávinson Sánchez (Tottenham-GBR), Óscar Murillo and Yairo Moreno (Pachuca-MEX), Yeimar Gómez (Seattle Sounders-USA), Johan Mojica (Elche-ESP) and William Tesillo (Leon-MEX).

Midfielders: Gustavo Cuéllar (Al Hilal-QAT), Wílmar Barrios (Zenit-RUS), Jéfferson Lerma (Bournemouth-GBR), Sebastián Gómez (Atlético Nacional), Víctor Cantillo (Corinthians-BRA), James Rodríguez (Al Rayyan-QAT), Juan Guillermo Cuadrado (Juventus-ITA), Cristian Arango (Los Angeles FC-USA) and Yerson Candelo (Atlético Nacional).

Forwards: Diego Valoyes (Córdoba-ARG workshops), Duván Zapata and Luis Fernando Muriel (Atalanta-ITA), Radamel Falcao García (Rayo Vallecano-ESP), Luis Díaz (Oporto-POR), Miguel Ángel Borja (Gremio-BRA), Rafael Santos Borré (Eintracht Frankfurt-GER) and Roger Martínez (América-MEX).