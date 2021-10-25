James Tyler, actor of “Gunther” in “Friends” Lose his life! | AP

James Tyler, who gave life to “Gunther“, in the phenomenon of television”Friends“, he lost his life last Sunday, after a tough battle against prostate cancer.

The actor of “Friends“, James Tyler was known worldwide after his participation in the 10 seasons of the successful American sitcom in which he accompanied the performances of Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt Le Blanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer.

James Michael Tyler, left peacefully at the age of 59 while staying at his home located in Los Angeles, the events occurred last Sunday, according to his representative Tony Benson.

To the world, “Gunther” was the seventh “friend” of the hit series Friends, to his loved ones, Michael: Actor, musician, cancer awareness advocate and loving husband, notes Benson’s statement.

“Friends”, James Tyler, actor of “Gunther” Lose his life !. Photo: NBC Capture

To the actor of the “American” series, James tyler, who was detected the condition for the first time in 2018, unfortunately, it was already in “advanced stage”, recalled his representative, Benson.

Michael loved live music, cheered on his Clemson Tigers, and was often immersed in fun, unplanned adventures. If you knew him once, you had made a friend for life, the statement read.

James Tyler appeared in the 1990s on shows like Just Shoot Me! and “Sabrina,” the teenage witch, as well as shows like “Scrubs” and “Modern Music.”

But it was his character in the featured “best series ever” (Friends) that catapulted him to screen fame.

“Gunther” served as a coffee shop barista, “Central perk“site where the group of friends met and where he developed an unrequited love for” Rachel “(Jennifer Aniston) according to the story created by Marta Kauffman and David Crane.

After the news of his departure, Warner Bros. Television, (producer of the series) regretted the loss of the actor; “A beloved actor and an integral part of our Friends family,” they commented.

Michael Tyler would have made his last appearance in the last meeting of the characters in the series: “Friends: The Reunion“, where he greeted his colleagues from a video call since he would not have been able to attend due to the complications of his condition.