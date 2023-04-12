James Webb image reveals mysteries of the ice giant

The James Webb Space Telescope, part of research efforts by NASA, the European Space Agency (ESA) and the Canadian Space Agency, took the most detailed image yet of Uranus’s 13 rings, revealing 11 of them in the photo.

According to a report published on the website of gizmodothe instrument pointed its near-infrared camera at Uranus on February 6, 2023.

Combining two filters of 1.4 and 3.0 microns (shown in blue and orange in the image), NIRCam not only revealed the ice giant’s fainter dust rings, but also details of its atmosphere not seen from that the Voyager 2 spacecraft visited Uranus in 1986. The following was the image achieved at that time.

Uranus (Unsplash)

NIRCam’s sensitivity and the longer wavelengths it can observe allowed it to capture never-before-seen features of Uranus’s polar cap as well. The following is the image of the planet that Hubble took last year and some of the rings are slightly visible.

Uranus observed by Hubble

The spectacular image of James Webb

Uranus has 13 known rings and 11 of them are visible in this Webb image. Some of these rings are so bright with the Webb that when they are together, they appear to merge into one larger ring. Nine are classified as the planet’s main rings, and two are the faintest dusty rings.

Uranus observed by the Webb

Discovered in 1977 by James L. Elliot’s team, Uranus’s rings are composed mainly of ice and rock particles, which can measure from a few microns to several meters in diameter.

Unlike Saturn’s rings, which are bright and reflect a lot of light, Uranus’s have low reflectivity because they include large amounts of dark material, such as organic compounds processed by radiation.

In addition, astronomers were able to see six of Uranus’s 27 moons. The five largest (Miranda, Ariel, Umbriel, Titania, and Oberon) were captured in the Webb image along with one of the smaller, inner Mondays (Puck).

