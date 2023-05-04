James Webb Space Telescope Points Its Spotlights At Saturn To Investigate The Disappearance Of Its Rings

The James Webb Space Telescope has the ability to observe the most remote places in the visible universe. But that does not mean that it will not be used to look at the different regions of our Solar System.

A research team from the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) has reported that James Webb will focus its lens to point towards Saturn and thus observe the phenomenon of the disappearance of its rings, theorized since 1980, according to a review. Bio Bio Chile.

The data from the instruments of the James Webb Space Telescope will be combined with those obtained by the Keck Observatory in Hawaii and thus investigate the so-called particle showers.

“The Keck instrument we’ve used for this before has been updated, and we’ve never used JWST for this before. We will then be able to estimate the influx of the rings better than ever before,” explained Professor James O’Donoghue, leader of the JAXA research team.

One of the objectives that they intend to achieve is to find the answer to when Saturn’s rings will completely disappear, something that for now they estimate will not happen for hundreds of millions of years.

saturn-em-peixes.jpg Istockphoto

Saturn’s rings

Saturn’s rings are not disappearing in the sense that they will completely disappear overnight. However, scientists have observed changes in Saturn’s rings over time.

One of the factors contributing to these changes is the interaction of the rings with the space environment. Particles of ice and small rock grains that make up the rings can collide with each other, break apart, or clump together to form new structures. In addition, the gravity of Saturn and its moons also influences the rings, causing disturbances and alterations in their shape and density.

It has been observed that Saturn’s rings appear to be losing matter as particles are deflected into the planet’s atmosphere and are also attracted to its moons. This gradual loss of material could contribute to the evolution of the rings over millions of years.