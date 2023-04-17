James Webb stumbles upon a disturbing secret near the Big Bang

The early universe is not as it had been described by different scientific theories. Recent observations made with the infrared tool of the James Webb Space Telescope have uncovered a whole new era in the study of the regions that are located near the Big Bang, that is, in the most remote places of the terrain that we inhabit in existence.

In order to measure the size of the universe (it expands as we go along), scientists mark off what they can reach with the calculations. That gives a figure of 13.7 billion light-years away.

We have not yet arrived at that specific site with current telescopes and observatories, despite the amazing advances in science. But whoever has managed to get closer, up to approximately 13 thousand light years, has been the James Webb Space Telescope.

Through its infrared tool, the space observatory of NASA, ESA, JAXA and the Canadian space agency, detected a new six galaxies that are about 500 million years after the Big Bang.

NASA, ESA, CSA, I. Labbe (Swinburne University of Technology). Image processing: G. Brammer (Niels Bohr Institute’s Cosmic Dawn Center at the University of Copenhagen)

Its gigantic size surprises scientists, since galaxies in this region should not register the levels of development they saw. The six stellar regions are as large and mature as the Milky Way, something that does not make any sense if known scientific concepts are applied to it.

“These objects are much more massive than anyone expected. We expected to find small, young, baby galaxies at this time, but we have discovered galaxies as mature as our own at what was previously understood as the dawn of the universe,” Joel Leja, an astronomer and astrophysicist at Penn State University, said, according to a report. review of PopSci.

Similarly, experts looking into this region say this is only the first observation of the early universe. So there is still the possibility that what they are seeing is not galaxies, but other stellar events.

“This is our first look so far, so it’s important that we keep an open mind about what we’re seeing,” says Leja.

“While the data indicates that they are likely galaxies, I think there is a real possibility that some of these objects turn out to be obscured supermassive black holes. Regardless, the amount of mass we discovered means that the known mass in stars in this period of our universe is up to 100 times greater than we had previously thought. Even if we cut the sample in half, this is still an amazing change,” he highlighted.