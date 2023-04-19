James Webb telescope captures Arp 220, a galaxy with the luminosity of “more than a trillion suns” according to NASA

The James Webb Telescope of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (POTfor its acronym in English) has captured a galaxy with the luminosity of “more than a trillion suns”, according to astronomers.

A report published on the website of Week citing the information explains that the galaxy was named Arp 220, that it actually consists of two spiral galaxies in the process of merging, and that it shines most intensely in infrared light, making it an ideal target for Webb, who detected it. with its near-infrared camera (NIRCam) and its mid-infrared instrument (Miri).

In other words, Arp 220 is an Ultraluminous Infrared Galaxy (ULIRG) with a luminosity of over a trillion suns. Comparing it with the Milky Way, our galaxy has a more modest luminosity – 10 billion suns.

The report adds that Arp 220 is located 250 million light-years away in the constellation Serpens and is object number 220 in Halton Arp’s Atlas of Odd Galaxies. Furthermore, it is the closest ULIRG and the brightest of the three closest galactic mergers to Earth.

hey girl, are you an ULIRG? because you shine brighter than a trillion suns ✨ Arp 220 is an ultra-luminous infrared galaxy (ULIRG) that emits 300 times more light than the Milky Way. It also happens to glow brightest in infrared light, Webb’s specialty: https://t.co/EF5ygizgyA pic.twitter.com/KRgQ03DI3e — NASA Webb Telescope (@NASAWebb) April 17, 2023

Fusion began 700 million years ago

The collision of the two spiral galaxies began about 700 million years ago and triggered a huge burst of star formation.

NASA reports indicate that about 200 huge star clusters reside in a dusty, compact region about 5,000 light-years across, or 5% of the diameter of the Milky Way. As if that were not enough, the amount of gas in this region is equal to all the gas in the entire Milky Way.

Based on previous radio telescope observations, they found 100 supernova remnants in an area less than 500 light-years. Webb discovered the nuclei of the parent galaxies separated by 1,200 light-years, each of which has a rotating ring of star formation that emits the dazzling infrared light evident in this Webb image.

Arp 220

The James Webb Telescope reveals faint tidal tails, or material pulled from galaxies by gravity, depicted in blue. On the other hand, the organic material represented in reddish orange appears in currents and filaments along Arp 220.