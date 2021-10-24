10/24/2021

On at 20:13 CEST

Jamie Chadwick has been proclaimed champion after a commanding one-two with a fast lap at Austin. His rival all season, Alice Powell he has not been able to aspire to more than the runner-up. Belén García was seventh and Nerea Martí, eighth.

Chadwick, who has crossed the finish line with almost 5 seconds of advantage over the second classified, Abbi Pulling, has achieved his second consecutive W Series title plus 15 FIA Superlicense points and $ 500,000 (429,000 euros).

The last race of the W Series season began with two important casualties: first that of Abbie eaton for a vertebral fracture that he suffered yesterday in the race in an accident and Marta García due to indisposition. His absence today means that he does not score enough points to ensure his continuity in the category for 2022.

Belén García crossed the finish line in seventh position and Nerea Martí, in eighth. In this way, Nerea adds four points that consolidate her in the fourth position in the general.

US GP

1. Jamie Chadwick 33: 48.906

2. Abbi Pulling +5.030

3. Emma Kimiläinen +7,209

4. Sarah Moore +15,857

5. Beitske Visser +21.061

6. Alice Powell +24,809

7. Belén García +26.687

8. Nerea Martí +29.507

9. Ayla Agren +29,890

10. Caitlin Wood +36,869

11. Bruna Tomaselli +38.249

12. Miki Koyama +42,691

13. I’ll know Cook +43,723

14. Vicky Piria +45.309

15. Jessica Hawkins +57,410

16. Fabienne Wohlwend + seven laps

This is how the CHAMPIONSHIP remains

(* Only the first eight ensure automatic renewal in the category for 2022. The others must participate again in the selection process)

Jamie Chadiwck: 159 points

Alice Powell: 134 points

Emma Kimiläinen: 108 points

Nerea Martí: 61 points

Sarah Moore: 56 points

Fabienne Wohlwend: 42 points

Abbi Pulling: 40 points

Beitkse Visser: 38 points

Irina Sidorkova: 34 points

Belén García: 28 points

Jessica Hawkins: 27 points

Marta García: 21 points

Abbie Eaton: 19 points

Miki Koyama: 14 points

Bruna Tomaselli: 12 points

Caitlin Wood: 11 points

Gosia Rdest: two points

Ayla Agren: three points

Vicky Piria: one point

Sabré Cook: zero points