10/24/2021
On at 20:13 CEST
Jamie Chadwick has been proclaimed champion after a commanding one-two with a fast lap at Austin. His rival all season, Alice Powell he has not been able to aspire to more than the runner-up. Belén García was seventh and Nerea Martí, eighth.
Chadwick, who has crossed the finish line with almost 5 seconds of advantage over the second classified, Abbi Pulling, has achieved his second consecutive W Series title plus 15 FIA Superlicense points and $ 500,000 (429,000 euros).
The last race of the W Series season began with two important casualties: first that of Abbie eaton for a vertebral fracture that he suffered yesterday in the race in an accident and Marta García due to indisposition. His absence today means that he does not score enough points to ensure his continuity in the category for 2022.
Belén García crossed the finish line in seventh position and Nerea Martí, in eighth. In this way, Nerea adds four points that consolidate her in the fourth position in the general.
US GP
1. Jamie Chadwick 33: 48.906
2. Abbi Pulling +5.030
3. Emma Kimiläinen +7,209
4. Sarah Moore +15,857
5. Beitske Visser +21.061
6. Alice Powell +24,809
7. Belén García +26.687
8. Nerea Martí +29.507
9. Ayla Agren +29,890
10. Caitlin Wood +36,869
11. Bruna Tomaselli +38.249
12. Miki Koyama +42,691
13. I’ll know Cook +43,723
14. Vicky Piria +45.309
15. Jessica Hawkins +57,410
16. Fabienne Wohlwend + seven laps
This is how the CHAMPIONSHIP remains
(* Only the first eight ensure automatic renewal in the category for 2022. The others must participate again in the selection process)
Jamie Chadiwck: 159 points
Alice Powell: 134 points
Emma Kimiläinen: 108 points
Nerea Martí: 61 points
Sarah Moore: 56 points
Fabienne Wohlwend: 42 points
Abbi Pulling: 40 points
Beitkse Visser: 38 points
Irina Sidorkova: 34 points
Belén García: 28 points
Jessica Hawkins: 27 points
Marta García: 21 points
Abbie Eaton: 19 points
Miki Koyama: 14 points
Bruna Tomaselli: 12 points
Caitlin Wood: 11 points
Gosia Rdest: two points
Ayla Agren: three points
Vicky Piria: one point
Sabré Cook: zero points