Ready for the pain? The reboot of Door to Hell – 63% (Hellraiser) by Clive Barker, is about to start production. New details about the new version of the cult film from the late eighties are already here and it has been confirmed that it will be the actress Jamie Clayton who will play Pinhead, one of the main antagonists of the original in this production that Hulu is developing and for which we have new data on the cast.

According to information from Deadline, the actress Jamie clayton has been left with the role of Pinhead in the reboot of Hellraiser. She is joined by Brandon Flynn, from 13 Reasons Why – 83%, on an undisclosed role. About the remake of that movie, Peter Oillataguerre, president of Spyglass, the studio with the rights to the series, said he was excited to be able to bring this franchise to a whole new audience thanks to the platform:

Next year marks Hellraiser’s 35th anniversary and the first time it haunted our dreams. It’s fitting that we celebrate alongside Clive, the original creator and master of horror. We can’t wait to work with our peers at Hulu to bring this unique version of the original to a new audience.

In case you don’t remember, Hellraiser, Puerta al Infierno – 63%, its title in Spanish, is about a group of humans who, by accident, open a portal that allows cenobites, strange sadistic beings, to torture them. The first movie was a hit with audiences and led to nine other sequels. Eventually he made the leap to other types of media, such as comics. The next film, which will be directed by David Bruckner, will be a remake.

Clayton is probably remembered for the Sense8 – 88% series, which was created by the Wachowski sisters. In that show, he plays one of eight individuals who are psychically wired and hunted by a sinister organization. The director explained to the aforementioned medium that he is perfect as the antagonistic character who is also called the infernal priest. He assures that he prepares something very special for the fans.

The new movie of Hellraiser It had been in development since 2016, but it is not until now that the project has been completely lifted with the help of Hulu. It is speculated that it was thanks to the success of Halloween – 92%, sequel and reboot of the classic with Michael Meyers who finally decided to go ahead with the project. The title is produced by screenwriter David S. Goyer.

There is still no release date for the reboot of Hellraiser, most likely it is an exclusive of the streaming platform, so we will not see it in theaters. Given that Disney owns a part of that company, perhaps in Latin America we can see it on Star +. site that has accommodated the most adult content both from that production company and from Fox, FX and other affiliated companies.

