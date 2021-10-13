JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon indicated that according to his personal thinking, Bitcoin has no value. Adding, that the government could regulate cryptocurrencies at any time.

However, the same bank offers its clients the possibility of investing in Cryptocurrency funds.

In any case, Jamie Dimon is an American billionaire businessman. Since 2005, he has been President and CEO of JPMorgan Chase, the largest of the US banks. Dimon was previously on the board of directors of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

As a fun fact, Dimon is not on the board of any publicly traded company other than JPMorgan Chase.

Indeed, JPMorgan recently created a unit for Blockchain projects and since August last year it offers its clients access to cryptocurrency funds. But, likewise, Dimon insists that regulation is necessary and that it will come soon.

«Blockchain can be real, Stablecoins can be real. No matter what those present think, or what any libertarian thinks, or what others think about it, the government is going to regulate it.

Adding: “I am not a fan of Bitcoin. But forget about whether I am or not. There must be a legal framework, around cryptocurrencies.

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon: “Bitcoin is useless, it has no value”

Regardless, Dimon has been one of Wall Street’s most outspoken skeptics of Bitcoin. In fact, it is not the first time that he has claimed not to be a Bitcoin supporter.

To recall, in a television interview with Axios, he warned investors that cryptocurrency has no intrinsic value.

Also, in September, the CEO of JPMorgan told the Times of India that he would not care if the price of Bitcoin skyrocketed further.

“That does not mean that it cannot go up 10 times its price in the next five years. But I do not care about that”.

Adding: “I think if you borrow money to buy Bitcoin, you are a fool. I really don’t care about Bitcoin.

Specifically, the latest comment that Bitcoin is worthless was stated from the event with the Global Financial Industry Association. “I think Bitcoin has no value.”

Importantly, although Jamie Dimon does not believe in Bitcoin, he clarified that his clients are adults. And who does not want to be a spokesperson on this matter.

“If they want access to buy or sell Bitcoin, we cannot guard it. But we can give them legitimate access, as clean as possible.

Reactions to Dimon’s comment

In this regard, Michael Saylor, CEO of MicroStrategy, said that bankers and institutions face one of the most important issues of their careers.

“The critical question facing bankers and investors around the world is: Do you understand Bitcoin?”

Likewise, Anthony Pompliano did not wait, stating:

In particular, for now, Jamie Dimon’s statements have not affected the value of Bitcoin. Standing at $ 57,133. According to our Crypto Online tool.

I say goodbye with this phrase from Sir Francis Bacon: “Reading makes a man complete, conversation agile. And writing, precise ».

