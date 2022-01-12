

Britney and Jamie Lynn Spears.

Britney Spears’ younger sister has given an exclusive interview to the program ‘Good Morning America’ to speak for the first time of the estrangement that has occurred between the two in recent months and that led the pop princess to assure through Instagram, where she no longer follows her, that Jamie Lynn had stood idly by while she saw how they made her a prisoner.

“I love my sister… The only thing I have always done is love and support her and I have done what was best for her. And he knows it. So I don’t understand why now we find ourselves in this situation“, She has lamented before the cameras without being able to contain the tears.

Jamie Lynn also wanted to clarify that she was never really in a position to supervise the singer’s fortune despite the fact that in 2018 she was appointed administrator of the trust that was established in 2004 to protect the interests of Britney’s teenage children, her nephews. Sean and Jayden Federline. In the end Jamie decided to resign from that position when he realized that he did not want to be part of the legal guardianship in any way.

The former teen star, who started her own career on the ‘Zoey 101’ series, added that she was sincerely glad when Britney regained control over her life and career late last year because she was the first to try to make sure of that it had “the necessary context” to put an end to the forced supervision that was imposed on it in 2008 if it so wished.

“It was not a question of agreeing or disagreeing with the guardianship… We all have a voice and it should be heard. And if she wanted to talk to other people, that’s what I did, I organized everything. I even spoke to his old legal team, and that didn’t end well for me. Yes, I did take steps to help, but I don’t know how many times I can do it without … She is the one who has to step forward“, Has pointed out.

Jamie Lynn has refused to comment on the current mental state of his older sister because he considers it would be unfair, But she does believe that she has every right in the world to talk about how Britney’s behavior has affected her over the years and how much she has suffered as a result.

