A month after losing his light heavyweight title to Glover Teixeira at UFC 267, Jan Blachowicz offers no excuse for his performance. In fact, he admits it was one of the worst of his career.

After five straight Octagon victories, including a win over Israel Adesanya in a champion versus champion fight, Blachowicz faced Teixeira before finally suffering a submission loss in the second round.

“Everything went wrong,” Blachowicz said of the fight with Teixeira on The MMA Hour. “I shouldn’t fight that night, but what can I do? I can go back to training, go back to the gym, train harder and try to get the belt back and that’s it. I’m not going to be thinking about the fight because I don’t want to waste my life on something like this. I will not hide under the bed and cry. I took a little break, went on vacation, and now I’m back in the gym, back to work. That is all”.

According to Blachowicz, the difficulties he faced that night were due more to a mental lapse than anything that was holding him back physically.

“I didn’t get hurt,” he said. “That was just a bad day. I think I would lose to anyone that night. I can’t explain myself. It wasn’t my night. That is all. I think that’s all. Sometimes I need something like that. I think I needed to lose the fight, I needed to step back to take two forward. When you look at my career, it is always like this. So this time, I learned something from this fight and I am going to be a better fighter. The same as the Thiago Santos fight and different opponents who beat me ”.

While Blachowicz understands that losses are just part of the sport, he is still struggling to come to terms with his performance in that particular fight. With so much at stake, the 38-year-old Polish powerhouse feels like it just didn’t show up, and that’s probably the hardest pill to swallow.

“I gave him the belt for free. This is the worst for me. But anyway, I still have a couple of years to get it back, and this is my plan. It was a bad time for me. One of the worst in my life. But it was also short because after a day, I think I don’t want to waste time thinking about being sad and things like that. We just have to get back to work. I started training. Two or three weeks off and I went back to the gym. “

As for what’s coming next, Blachowicz is already planning his comeback in hopes of a fight in March, while also hinting that the UFC reached out to him about a possible opponent.

While fellow light heavyweight Anthony Smith recently said he’d be interested in Blachowicz as an opponent, the former champion hinted that another high-ranking fighter will be his next challenge.

“I can’t tell you, but I won’t fight Anthony Smith,” Blachowicz said as he revealed that the UFC had given him another name. “I don’t choose opponents. Maybe (they asked for Aleksandar Rakic) ”.

Rakic ​​is currently 6-1 in the UFC with a pair of wins over Smith and Thiago Santos in their most recent fights, and it looks like Blachowicz could be the next person to share the Octagon with him.