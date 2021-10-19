Corey Anderson and Jan Blachowicz before their second UFC fight

Who is the best light heavyweight in MMA? Jan Blachowicz, UFC champion, and Corey Anderson, of Bellator, discuss in social networks. It all started when the second named himself the greatest of all after his first-round TKO victory over Ryan Bader in the semifinal of his company’s 205-pound tournament, as he headed for a fight in the final against the current champion of the same, Vadim Nemkov.

Jan Blachowicz and Corey Anderson argue

Hold up… So a guy who bolted from the UFC after I’ve slept him and almost made him retire, got a couple of wins in the 2nd league and claims he is the best? Maybe I’ve punched him to hard… No class in win or defeat Corey. There’s levels to this. 🤦‍♂️ – Jan Blachowicz (@JanBlachowicz) October 18, 2021

“Then wait, A guy who ran away from the UFC after I put him to sleep and almost made him retire, who had a couple of second league wins and says he’s the best? Maybe I punched him too hard… There is no class to win or defeat Corey. There are levels to this.

🤣🤣🤣 Let’s not forget. What happened to you the 1st time I left you looking like elephant man. And you posted “I need to go home and rethink my career”. Yea I got knocked out in our 2nd fight (lucky punch?) But I made you my broad for 15 min straight nothing lucky about that. https://t.co/q5kSRUVt48 – Corey ‘Overtime’ Anderson (@CoreyA_MMA) October 18, 2021

“Let’s not forget. What happened to you the first time I left you looking like an elephant man? And you posted: ‘I need to go home and rethink my career.’ Yeah you knocked me out in our second fight (fluke?) But I hit you for 15 minutes straight, no luck on that«.

«He must have forgotten …«.

Blachowicz and Anderson first met in 2015 at UFC 191, winning Bellator’s by unanimous decision. The second time was in 2020 at UFC Fight Night, winning the UFC by knockout in the first round. Now a third tie-breaking fight would be interesting, and it would be much more interesting if Anderson won the title in his company and they will face each other in a shared event. But obviously that is not going to happen.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/mmaunola

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mma.uno

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mma.uno/

