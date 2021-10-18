Jan Blachowicz has reacted to some of Corey Anderson’s comments following his Bellator 268 win.

UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz angrily responded to Corey Anderson for saying he is the best fighter at 205 pounds, after his TKO victory over Ryan Bader at Bellator 268 on Saturday. Anderson also commented that his most recent loss, against Blachowicz (28-8 MMA, 11-5 UFC), was just a “setback.”

Blachowicz expressed his discontent against Anderson via Twitter.

Hold up… So a guy who bolted from the UFC after I’ve slept him and almost made him retire, got a couple of wins in the 2nd league and claims he is the best? Maybe I’ve punched him to hard… No class in win or defeat Corey. There’s levels to this. 🤦‍♂️ – Jan Blachowicz (@JanBlachowicz) October 18, 2021

It didn’t take long for Anderson to respond and remind Blachowicz of the outcome of their first bout.

🤣🤣🤣 Let’s not forget. What happened to you the 1st time I left you looking like elephant man. And you posted “I need to go home and rethink my career”. Yea I got knocked out in our 2nd fight (lucky punch?) But I made you my broad for 15 min straight nothing lucky about that. https://t.co/q5kSRUVt48 – Corey ‘Overtime’ Anderson (@CoreyA_MMA) October 18, 2021

Blachowicz and Anderson fought in a rematch in February 2020 in the main event of UFC Fight Night 167. Blachowicz knocked out Anderson in the first round. The two first fought in 2015 at UFC 191, when Anderson won by unanimous decision.

Blachowicz is coming off a decision win over Israel Adesanya in March. It was his first title defense, after winning the vacant belt against Dominick Reyes. Blachowicz is scheduled to return on October 30 at UFC 267 against Glover Teixeira.