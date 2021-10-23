10/23/2021 at 8:07 PM CEST

Jan Solans (Citroën) has won his first victory of the season in the Spanish Championship. A success that has been made to wait, since it has arrived in the tenth round of the calendar, in Pozoblanco, and that allows the Matadepera rider to place second in the general classification, ahead of Ivan Ares (Hyundai).After the brilliant debut of his brother Nil at the wheel of a Hyundai WRC in the RallyRACC Catalunya, Jan did not want to be less and has shone this Saturday at the Nacional. The former junior world champion finished ahead of Ares and Peláez (Skoda). Only two points separate the Catalan driver from Ares, with whom the runner-up will be played.

In addition, if the resolution of the appeal presented on the result of Madrid were favorable to Jan Solans, ‘Cohete’ Suárez still would not be mathematically champion.Pozoblanco Rally Classification (Final)

1. Solans-Sanjuán (Citroën C3), 1h 3m 44.7s

2. Ares-Vázquez (Hyundai i20), at 28.8

3. Peláez- Del Barrio (Skoda Fabia), at 2: 30.2

4. Pernía-Sánchez (Hyundai i20), at 3: 18.2

5. Pons-Chamorro (Skoda Fabia), at 4: 37.0

This is how the Spanish Championship goes

1. José Antonio Suárez, 270 points (* champion)

2. Jan Solans, 202

3. Ivan Ares, 200