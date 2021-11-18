It seems that every month, a filmmaker is questioned about superhero movies. In 2021, now it is the turn of Jane Campion, Oscar-winning director and one of the most acclaimed names of this year, who reveals that she could never make a film of that type, since she hates them and does not understand the public’s rage for this type of cartoon page figures.

Don’t Miss: Benedict Cumberbatch Almost Turns Down the Role of Doctor Strange for “Sexist and Old Fashioned”

In an interview with Variety, the director Jane campion made it clear that layers are not his thing. The New Zealand filmmaker was asked if we could hope that she would one day join the long list of filmmakers who are eventually seduced by the superhero subgenre. His answer was overwhelming: no. Not only does he not like that kind of cinema, but he considers it ridiculous and could not embark on such a project:

I hate them, actually I hate them. I think I can safely say that I will never do that. They are very noisy and somewhat ridiculous. Sometimes they get good laughs, but I don’t know what it is about the layers, a grown man in tights. I feel like it responds or has to do with a pantomime.

In case you haven’t heard from her yet, Campion has directed acclaimed films like The Piano – 90%, The Love of My Life – 83% and more, also recently triumphed at the Venice Film Festival with his latest film: The Power of the Dog – 100%. The film, starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Kirsten Dunst, is one of the best received by critics and won the Silver Lion for best director at the last Venice Film Festival. The title is a Netflix original production and will receive a small release in theaters.

The film is the story of a strict and intimidating rancher in the old west who begins to terrorize his brother’s new wife and son. This happens until old secrets about his past begin to be revealed. Cumberbatch has also received, like Dunst, rave mentions for their work and both are expected to be catapulted by the streaming service into awards season, alongside the director.

We recommend: Venice 2021: Netflix dominates the festival and takes three awards, including the Silver Lion and the Grand Jury Prize

Campion isn’t the first filmmaker to lash out at superheroes, who have taken over the box office and the billboard for the past thirteen years. Martin Scorsese famously called them “amusement parks”, Alejandro González Iñárritu called them “cultural genocide” and even Pedro Almodóvar criticized their lack of sensuality. The only director so far who has been kinder to them has been Paul Thomas Anderson, who even shared his two favorite movies.

The Power of the Dog – 100%, despite an unfortunate leak last September, will hit Netflix on December 1. Fans of Cumberbatch, the star of the superhero genre, will also be happy to know that that same month we could see the first teaser for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, just in time for it to happen before Spider-Man: No Road Home. , where it will also appear, because by then there will be a little more than six months until its arrival in May 2022.

Read More: Benedict Cumberbatch Says You Don’t Need To Be Gay To Play A Gay Character