“Teen Mom OG” star Jenelle Evans was left in tears after criticizing basketball legend LeBron James. James received a very negative response – and not just from Evans – after he impersonated Kyle Rittenhouse for crying in his murder trial.

Rittenhouse shot three men during a rally in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in August 2020 – two were killed and the third wounded. The teen faces six indictments, including first degree willful murder charges, the New York Times reported. Rittenhouse has pleaded not guilty, NPR reported.

James appeared unconvinced when USA Today tweeted on November 10, 2021 that Rittenhouse “burst into tears during his murder trial.”

“What crying? I didn’t see a tear. Enough! That boy ate some lemons before entering court. 🤣🤣🤣, ”he tweeted.

That was the moment Evans entered the chat.

Evans imitated James and his performance on ‘Space Jam’

James starred in the 2021 version of “Space Jam,” and Evans liked it. But in the wake of James’s comments about Rittenhouse, he decided to openly criticize the NBA star’s acting skills.

“The next time there are adults laughing at your children, don’t try to defend them when you act the same way,” he said in a tweet that has been removed, according to the gossip account The Neighborhood Talk. My kids watched “Space Jam” and they admired you. Now I know what kind of person you are. #truth, ah, and Mr. Jordan’s version was WAY better haha. “

After having destroyed James, Evans was separated from the collaboration she was doing with SewSewYou. She had plans to launch her own sportswear line, Stay Cozy, which was aimed at mothers.

In the comment section of The Neighborhood Talk post, Evans denied that his deal with SewSewYou was canceled due to his issue with James.

“That was not the reason at all,” he said. “Fake news.”

Evans, 29, said he would withdraw from social media. “My mental health is the priority. Honestly, I’m so depressed that I need to get away from social media. Pray for me, thank you, ”she wrote on her Instagram stories on November 13, 2021.

Evans cried at being “separated” because of the “haters”

Evans did not give a specific reason why she was separated from her collaboration with SewSewYou, but hinted that it was because of her “haters.”

“I’ve been crying all morning. I’m sorry to have excited you, but @sewsewyou has separated me because of the haters, “he said through Instagram and TikTok on November 12, 2021.” There will be no more clothing line 😞💔 # WithThe Broken Heart. “

Evans created a TikTok video while wiping tears with Colbie Caillat’s song “Try” in the background.

“I always wanted to be accepted by others. I was always nice to people and expected to receive the same. My reputation was ruined at 17, ”wrote the mother of three. “I feel like I can never redeem myself or the positive life I have created for my family.”

“Social media / TV can really destroy a person’s mental health. I’m always worried ‘if they’ll like me,’ ”he added. But in the end, the only thing that matters is whether my family is happy. But to be accepted by the person that I really am would be nice. “

