11/13/2021 at 17:53 CET

Jordi Gil – Sevilla (Special Envoy)

Janne Andersson, Sweden coach, He was very upset at the press conference prior to the match against Spain by the conditions in which the La Cartuja stadium was found to train. One of the goals was protected with lamps to care for the lawn and could not be used. This outraged the veteran coach.

Andersson explained that “the day before the game it is important to spend an hour in the stadium, without limitations as for the area where you can play. The grass is perfect, but it bothered me when it was decided to limit the space where we could train. I understand that the grass is taken care of, it was prefect, but I do not understand why we could not train in the whole field & rdquor ;. The coach raised his voice when he considered that “you have to say it when you don’t play fair.”

The extensive press conference experienced several moments of tension. One of them was around Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who could be touched after the game in Goergia and Andersson closed in on the band to clarify the issue. “We’ll see if he plays tomorrow. I will not reveal anything“. At the insistence of the media, Andersson stated that”I don’t know who decides in Spain, in Sweden I do it“.

Victor Lindelöf, team captain, was also mired in another controversy for the criticism of the Swedish women’s team, upset that the men’s team does not speak out against the World Cup dispute in a country like Qatar. “We cannot change the World Cup site “he replied. The United player also downplayed the attacks on social media after losing at Goergia: “They don’t affect me much, I don’t follow them. “