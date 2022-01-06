Every January 6 the Catholic Church celebrates the Day of wise men, who, according to legend, carried offerings for the child Jesus, son of Jose and Maria. However, do you know the history and origin of this celebration? Here we tell you.

According to the Bible, three magi of East mounted on a camel, horse and elephant they undertook the journey guided by a shining star to worship the Child Jesus who had just been born.

Specifically in the Gospel of Saint Matthew found in the New Testament, the existence of magicians who wanted to worship the Child God is mentioned, however it does not give the names of Melchor, Gaspar or Baltasar; as these characters are known.

“Jesus was born in Bethlehem, a town in the region of Judea, at the time when Herod was king of the country. At that time some wise men from the East came to Jerusalem who were studying the stars, and asked: ‘Where is it? the king of the Jews who was born? Because we saw his star in the east and we have come to worship him, ‘”it reads.

Also in this passage the number is not specified either of magicians. It was so HerodWhen confirming the birth of the Messiah, he told the wise men: “When you find him, tell me, so that I too can worship him.”

“With these indications from the king, the wise men left. And the star that they had seen coming out went ahead of them, until at last it stopped over the place where the child was. When they saw the star, the wise men were filled with joy . Then they entered the house and saw the child with Mary, his mother. And kneeling, they worshiped him. They opened their chests and offered him gold, frankincense and myrrh. “

But, in a dream, the wise men that they did not return to Herod, due to their evil intentions, because he only wanted to end the life of the Child Jesus because he was jealous for the birth of the new king.

In this way “they returned to their land by another way” and were never spoken of again. It was thus that when he saw that the wise men did not return, Herod decided to kill all male children under the age of two (the Holy Innocents).

As we can see, the Gospel according to St. Matthew does not specify the number of magicians. Neither is it said that they were kings nor are their names mentioned. It is only mentioned that there were three gifts that brought the Child God.

What do the gifts mean?

Each one remembers one of the qualities of the newborn. Gold, because it is king of kings; incense, because it is the offering to the gods and highlights its divine character, and myrrh, which was used to anoint the dead, due to the mortal body of Jesus.

