11/21/2021 at 11:26 AM CET

.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Japan, Yoshimasa Hayashi, said this Sunday that this country “is closely monitoring” the situation of Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai, who appeared today in several videos released by Chinese journalists after several days of international concern about her whereabouts.

Hayashi He pointed out that Japan is observing all the developments in the case of the athlete, of which there was no news since last November 2, he denounced sexual abuse by the former Chinese Vice Premier Zhang gaoli, although the Japanese chancellor did not give more details of the Japanese position.

In an interview with the Japanese network Asahi TV, the Japanese foreign minister also stated that “no decision has yet been made” regarding the possible boycott that the US is considering towards the winter Olympics scheduled in Beijing next year due to the human rights situation in China.

The Chinese tennis player appeared on Sunday in a new video posted on Twitter by Chinese journalists while attending a sporting event, which follows another video released last night in which the athlete is seen dining at a restaurant in Beijing.

For now, only media related to the Chinese Government have distributed images by Peng in recent days, so organizations such as the WTA remain skeptical about whether the Chinese tennis player is at liberty or whether she can make decisions for herself.

The Japanese minister also noted that he received an invitation from his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, to soon make an official visit to the country, during a telephone conversation that both had last week.

In this conversation, the differences between the two countries over the sovereignty of the Senkaku Islands, known as Diaoyu in China and located in the East China Sea, administered by Tokyo and claimed by Beijing, and which represent one of the first hindrances for bilateral relations.