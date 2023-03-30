Japanese probe Hakuto-R takes a spectacular close-up photo of the Moon before its landing

The Japanese probe Hakuto-R, launched into space by the ispace company, has taken one of the most spectacular photos of the Moon in memory, in close-up and just before its hallucination to the Earth’s natural satellite.

As he recalls a report published on the website of 20 Bit, the mission was launched on December 11 aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. Inside, there are commercial cargoes and others that are owned by the Japanese government, whose final destination is precisely Luna.

After three months and a few days in space, the spacecraft reached lunar orbit in an insertion maneuver on March 21. It will continue to hover to save power until the ispace team decides it’s time for the moon landing.

If the ship touches the lunar surface, the company will become the first private company to achieve it, but not the first to try after Beresheet, the Israeli firm that wanted it in 2019. Only probes from public agencies have landed on the Moon.

Meanwhile, a look at the Moon

While preparing for the hallucination, the probe gave us an incredible postcard of the Moon in close-up, in which its craters can be seen.

Hello from lunar orbit! Following last week’s successful lunar orbital insertion maneuver, this image of the Moon was captured by our lander-mounted camera,” ispace wrote on Twitter.

The Japanese company intends that its lunar lander will be located on the regolith of the celestial body by the end of April. But Hakuto-R is dealing with a complicated environment.

neo masawat“In orbit, the lander periodically enters the shadow of the Moon, causing an eclipse from the perspective of the lander similar to what is seen from Earth,” said Space Flight Operations Engineer. .

“Since we have successfully completed the Lunar Orbit Insertion Maneuver, we have arrived in a stable orbit around the Moon. In orbit, the lander periodically enters the Moon’s shadow, causing an eclipse from the lander’s perspective similar to what’s seen from Earth.” (1/2) pic.twitter.com/JWE1Haz8YZ —ispace (@ispace_inc) March 27, 2023

The expert explained that these eclipses pose challenges because the ship’s temperature drops as it stops receiving the Sun’s rays. The good news is that Hakuto-R seems to be fine and the ispace team expects the landing to take place at the end of April. .