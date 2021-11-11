Jared Leto admits he gave Margot Robbie a rat | Instagram

Finally the famous actor and singer Jared Leto has admitted that he gave Margot Robbie a rat and undesirable gifts to the cast of Suicide Squat, a rumor that had arisen quite some time ago and that the actor had denied.

As you may recall, Jared Leto was widely criticized for his performance as the Joker and the film was trying to bring a new version of the character to the DC Extended Universe, however, it largely failed, as most viewers did not enjoy this performance.

However, according to an old rumor, the actor took the role so seriously that he handed over a rat and used condoms to the cast members.

This rumor, prior to the film’s release, was denied by Leto in an interview with GQ earlier in the year, but has now been confirmed.

In the interview with GQ, Jared said that he had only given rolls of cinnamon tape to Margot robbie, however, not a rat.

This was denied by the actress Viola Davis, in charge of giving life to Amanda Waller, who told Vogue that Margot received a box, and upon hearing noises inside, she advised her not to open it, however she opened it and had a black rat very big; the actress was unfazed, instead lulled her.

What was expressed by Davis suggests that Leto’s real reason for denying that episode is that instead of benefiting him, it gave him a bad name, since his performance as Joker did not live up to that alleged “method performance.”

Then in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly he admitted that he gave the gifts, and expressed that whoever does not agree with his artistic expression, can go to hell.

Any of the few gifts that were given, it was in a spirit of fun and adventure and they were received with laughter, fun and adventure … The only gifts I gave Margot were cupcakes, I think I gave her a mouse and some of the other boys received gifts that you would receive as a joke at a party. “

I’m playing a guy called the Joker, it’s okay to make some jokes. Nothing ever crossed any lines, and it’s not up to other people on the internet to create those lines … I’m an artist at the end of the day. “

The truth is that Jared Leto has a pretty good acting career; He has participated in other plus-size films such as Fight Club, American Psycho, Blade Runner and Requiem for a Dream.

In addition, he was the winner of an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor in 2014, for which several claim that the fault of the lousy Joker projected on the screen is not Leto, but the director of the film.

David Ayer tried to bring a unique version of the character, making him different from the previous ones, and maybe that was the problem: getting out of what was once the Joker, deforming his clothing and his character.