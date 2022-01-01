It seems that Jared Leto does not take its toll on time. Either that or he has made a pact with the devil. And it is that the actor of ‘La Casa Gucci’, on the occasion of his 50th birthday, has shared with his Instagram followers an image without a shirt marking abs next to a portion of rainbow cake. Of course, the Oscar winner also takes the opportunity to promote his latest film, ‘Morbius, dropping what appears to be blood at the corner of his mouth. In addition, in the publication he thanks for all the congratulations he has received.

The Sony and Marvel Studios film is directed by Daniel Espinosa and in charge of the script are Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless. Leto plays Morbius, a character from the ‘Spider-Man’ comics. It is about a doctor who ends up becoming a vampiric villain in his search for a cure against a blood disease. The cast is completed by Matt Smith, Jared Harris, Adria Arjona and Tyrese Gibson.

Raise passions

The incredible appearance of the interpreter surprises more than one and they manifest it in social networks. Amusing tweets stand out in which young users compare themselves to the star and some are even already investigating her beauty secret. Others directly, declare their love:

Jared Leto turns 50, someone tell me what cream he uses pic.twitter.com/23h1gigb75 ? Virginia (@BustosEmilia) December 26, 2021

Jared Leto turns 50 today. Yes, 50 years. pic.twitter.com/i8ZBl6wlOo ? Cinephiles (@_Cinefilos_) December 26, 2021

What the hell happens to Jared Leto turning 50 and being so hot? ?? ? Yes ???. C ??? ? (@cokastar) December 27, 2021

Someone explain to me how Jared Leto is 50 years old? Ke the fuck. ? pic.twitter.com/3OXBFVJA0i ? CeleChancayAguilera (@CeleChancay) December 27, 2021

Jared Leto turns 50 today, and look at his recent photos … Ha! 50 years says. No, seriously, what do you mean 50 years? pic.twitter.com/STKtTcNUC5 ? Readers and Introverts ?????? (@EIntroverts) December 26, 2021

Jared Leto is turning 50 and I can’t believe how strong this one has me in love, forgive me, it’s my Venus in Capricorn pic.twitter.com/pJykej8vU7 ? lucrecia? (@ tilyouputmed0wn) December 26, 2021

‘Morbius’ hits Spanish cinemas on January 28, 2022. Leto can currently be seen as Paolo Gucci in Ridley Scott’s true-life drama ‘The House of Gucci’. Lady Gaga, Adam Driver and Al Pacino also star in the film.