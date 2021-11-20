Thanks to a fan campaign, the premiere of Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82% at the beginning of the year was able to come true. Fans know that pressure in the media can accomplish great things, and for some time now they have created a campaign that supports the launch of the original version of Suicide Squad – 25% or the “Yesterday cut”. It is not only the fans who are behind this movement, because even the director of the film, David Ayer, is part of it, wanting the public to know the true essence of his work. Also recently Jared Leto, who plays the Joker in the movie, also started supporting the campaign.

Leto, whose character appears in the film for a short period of time, has become one of those who favor the hashtag #ReleaseTheAyerCut, defending the vision of David Yesterday and his work. Yesterday in turn, he assures that Jared Leto, who also received an immense amount of negative reviews for his role as the Joker, did a terrific job playing the villain, but since most of Leto’s scenes were taken from the final cut, we couldn’t appreciate the best of his performance. .

Variety had the opportunity to speak with Jared Leto at the House of Gucci premiere, which took place in Los Angeles last Thursday. The actor was asked what he thought about the release of a cut by the director of Suicide Squad, to which the star replied the following:

Absolutely, why not? Why wouldn’t they? That’s what streaming is for, right?

Without a doubt, Leto was one of those who received the worst comments for his participation in Suicide Squad, which affected the image of his acting career for a time. Many blame the director of the film and not the actor, as they assure that Leto was only following what Ayer instructed him, and that the director, in his eagerness to create a different Joker, something never seen before, deformed the character until he arrived to a point where it seemed ridiculous.

More than five years have passed since the premiere of Suicide Squad in theaters, and the reviews are still on the ground. These bad reviews were increased when The Suicide Squad – 91% by James Gunn was released on August 5, 2021, as it was inevitable for viewers to compare the two tapes, highlighting the bad points of Ayer’s film and the good points of Gunn’s.

Due to the wave of bad reviews that surfaced again after the premiere of The Suicide Squad, many fans came to Ayer’s defense and supported him with the aforementioned campaign so that he had the opportunity to show that his work had not been a disaster, or at least to improve the image of the film a bit.

As to Jared LetoDespite the bad time he went through because of his role as the Joker, he continues with his acting career, and it seems that he will do better than ever. Next November 25 we can see it in House of gucci, in which he worked with acclaimed industry personalities such as Adam Driver, Lady Gaga, Al Pacino and Salma Hayek, and Leto’s participation in the film is presumed to be masterful. In addition, he will also be starring in a film produced by Columbia Pictures in association with Marvel, which has a scheduled release in January 2022, Morbius.

