Jaron Ennis is piecing together a strong boxing résumé, but he’s looking for a shot at the title. He’s also looking for names to add to his legacy.

Welterweight boxer Jaron Ennis, also known by his nickname ‘Boots,’ is quickly becoming one of the most promising fighters in the division and maybe in all of boxing. He’s got an undefeated record, but he’s still chasing his first world title.

Ennis (27-0, 25 KOs) is still young. The Philadelphian is only 24 years old but has already amassed 27 victories as a professional boxer in five years. Wins and knockouts are nice, but Ennis’s work in the ring is uncanny.

Ennis has all the intangibles present in a world champion. He’s solidly built for the division, has lighting fast hands, elite power, and intelligence. He mesmerizes his opponents with his speed and ability to switch stances at will. Before they know it, the fight is over, and Ennis’s hand is raised.

“I’m just well-rounded at everything,” Ennis told FanSided. “I fight inside, outside. I can box. Whatever you want, I got. That’s the difference between me, and I take your best tool away from you. “

Ennis isn’t lying.

Sergey Lipinets was a step up in opponent for Ennis, but he handled him like all the others. Ennis swiftly broke Lipinets down over six rounds in April. He put the former IBF super lightweight champion down twice. The final knockdown from a blinding left hook ended Lipinets’ night.

Ennis made Lipinets look ordinary. Was Lipinets overrated, or did Ennis rise a level? The answer was clear to Ennis.

Jaron Ennis is looking to continue to show his welterweight superiority against Thomas Dulorme on Saturday, Oct. 30

“Lipinets was a great opponent,” said Ennis. “And like I always say, the better my opponent, the better I’m gonna be. It brought a different level of like, mindset, IQ out. “

Ennis’s boxing journey continues Saturday, Oct. 30, on Showtime against veteran Thomas Dulorme. Dulorme (25-5-1, 16 KOs) is riding a two-fight losing streak but has never been stopped in his career.

Ennis swears that he doesn’t look for the knockout. It just comes on its own as he finds his groove.

“We don’t go looking for no knockouts in none of our fights,” said Ennis. “We just let it come naturally. So as long as I do my thing, you know, take my time, stick to the game plan, the knockout will come. “

Dulorme is a tough opponent, but it’s hard not to look past him, considering Ennis’s raw talent. Ennis doesn’t seem overly concerned with Dulorme but knows he needs to keep up his immaculate collection of work to get the title shot he covets.

Terence Crawford, Yordenis Ugas, and Errol Spence Jr. hold all the belts. Ennis doesn’t care which of the three he fights as long as he gets a championship bout.

“Right now, it doesn’t matter to me,” said Ennis confidently. “Whatever one of those guys presents they self, or I will be able to to get an opportunity, either one. I take them on one by one. “

Ennis has his priorities in order. He wants a title, and then he wants three more. He seems deadset on cleaning out the welterweight division. Still, the specter of Crawford and Spence loom large. You get the sense that a fight against one of those two mean something more for Ennis because of how much they’ve accomplished and their status.

Crawford and Spence could move up to super welterweight under the right conditions. Ennis desires those battles and could see himself following them up to super welterweight if he had to.

“Hopefully, I will be able to fight those guys,” said Ennis. “I mean, if not, and they move up, I’ll just meet those guys at 154 or whatever weight they go to.”

Ennis has youth on his side. He may also have the edge in ability as well. He’s hoping to prove that point soon.

Welterweights Jaron Ennis and Thomas Dulorme collide on Saturday, Oct. 30, at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, NV. You can watch the action on Showtime at 10 pm ET. Follow along with FanSided for the latest boxing stories and news.