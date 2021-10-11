10/11/2021 at 7:35 PM CEST

The Barça coach, Sarunas Jasikevicius, after securing the victory against Betis, gave the alternative in the Endesa League to a new player from the Blaugrana quarry, the Uruguayan point guard, only 18 years old, Agustín Ubal, who was able to play the last two minutes of the duel against the Betic team.

Ubal is one more of the players of the Blaugrana quarry that the Barça coach gives the opportunity to make his debut after having worked regularly with the first team in recent months while sharing a team with which he plays in the EBA.

The Uruguayan had his chance, a moment that he may not forget, although his goal is to re-enter a call from the coach when circumstances arise such as Sunday, where he decided dispense with Mirotic to give him rest.

Caicedo’s first points

And not only Ubal entered the track. Previously, another of Barça’s ‘pearls’ did it and with more appearances in the first team such as Michael Caicedo, the Inca escort who he was on the track for about five minutes and achieved his first two points in ACB.

A special day for both and that confirms Jasikevicius’s interest in rewarding these players who work with the first team, and who can only grow on the basis of minutes when circumstances permit.

And it is to count on young people to Trying to find references for the fans from the Blaugrana base is one of the aspects that this Joan Laporta board of directors wants to develop. With Juan Carlos Navarro as general manager and in tune with Jasikevicius, the intention is to continue giving opportunities like the ones these two players experienced on Sunday.

Agustín Ubal was the last to have a chance in the Barça first team

| FCB

More previous appearances

They have not been the first to have minutes with Saras at the helm. During the previous season, eThe one who has definitively consolidated is Sergi Martínez who practically did not go down to the LEB Oro team, although it has not been until This one when he has first-team stripes.

Players like Senegalese center Ibou Badji, who already debuted in the Endesa League against Joventut and that this season he has been loaned to Força Lleida de LEB Oro so that he continues to gain experience.

Another similar case was that of Senegalese guard Brancou Badio, who also had his chance in the first team last year against San Pablo Burgos, but who decided to end his time at Blaugrana to sign for Fraport Skyliners, where Diego Ocampo trains.