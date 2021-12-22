12/23/2021 at 12:43 AM CET

Barça coach Sarunas Jasikevicius stated that Wednesday’s comeback against Russian UNICS Kazan (111-109), which they won in extra time after losing 20 points, will be remembered by Barcelona fans because “victory seemed impossible.”

“We are sure to remember it. It is one of the most important things we have done. It seemed like an impossible victory for our game and mentality, “explained the Lithuanian coach.

Saras made self-criticism despite the victory that allows setting a new record in the first round of the Euroleague with 15-2 and the anticipated Christmas party that took place at the Palau by admitting that the coaching staff failed to mentalize the players to compete a match that “was lost” in the third quarter, since “they have been tougher in defense, winning all the divided balls and managing to steal many balls.”

On how they managed to come back, the Lithuanian said they tried to “generate doubts in the rival” approaching ten points and, on the other hand, he asked the Palau Blaugrana public to encourage the team more when they are losing … although the truth is that the fans were more key than the Lithuanian believes.

Jasikevicius saw him raw at halftime

“The team was dead, the coach was dead and the Palau was dead. A visiting player has to come to make a gesture to make him wake up, “he said with his usual demand in reference to the gesture of the point guard Isiah Canaan, who ordered the pavilion to be silenced in the last quarter and achieved the opposite effect.

For its part, Blaugrana pivot Pierre Oriola He acknowledged that UNICS commanded in the first three quarters: “They have physically dominated us, they have stolen balls and that has allowed them to score easy baskets on the counterattack.”

The captain of the Barcelona team highlighted the defensive improvement as the key to forcing an extension that he defined as a “heads or tails” in which the public, “disconnected” in the worst moment of Barça, “has also tightened when we have been more aggressive Y that has helped us to finish turning the scoreboard“.