12/08/2021 at 17:55 CET

The duels between Barça and Madrid always raise expectations and also passion awakens everything that happens on the benches where this Friday, In a match corresponding to the fourteenth round of the Euroleague, two coaches with great personality will meet.

Both will try to win the second head-to-head match of the season –the first was in the Endesa Super Cup with a Madrid victory-, with his strategy on the track and with a single objective, to win.

Two highly prestigious technicians directing two of the great ‘ships’ of the Euroleague and who also fight for supremacy in the standings, in which both teams share the same record (11-2), although with Barça dominating the’ average ‘for only +12.

Intense duel on all fronts

And it is that the intensity of the Classic is always lived on the track, but also on the benches, with two coaches with a marked personality and strong character that has cost them more than a ‘heat’ with collegiate. Biorhythms soar and more this year, where it is expected a completely full Palau with the visit of the whites.

Since Saras arrived at Barça in July 2020, both teams have met nine times, with the Lithuanian dominating their head-to-head with Laso for a tight 5-4.

If we stick to the Euroleague, Barça dominated their last two duels, both at the Palau (79-72) and in Madrid (76-81), the Catalans getting the ticket to the Final Four and eventually fighting for the title while Madrid was left out.

In the balance of titles in their direct confrontations, equality also predominates. Pablo Laso has won the last two Endesa Super Cups against Barça while the Barça coach beat Madrid de Laso in the final of the last Copa del Rey (73-88) and in the final of the Endesa League, 2-0 (75-89 and 92-73). We will see what happens this year in the ACB competitions.

New Classic in sight

On Friday comes the first duel in Europe of the 2021-22 campaign that does not decide a titleor. Although the victory prize will be important in the morale of both teams, taking into account that they will see each other again in just a few days. It will be next January 2, when the first confrontation in the Endesa League arrives, although this time the stage will be the WiZink Center.

Whatever happens this Friday, both technicians have great respect for each other because they represent two great institutions. The man from Vitoria has already become a historic player in the White House, since since he arrived in 2011 he has won no less than 22 titles, including two Euroleague.

Saras has barely been directing the Blaugrana for a year but has already begun to add in the showcases of the Museum. Their goal is to repeat the successes in the Cup and the League, with the Euroleague ‘jackpot’ that narrowly escaped them last May.