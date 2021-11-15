11/15/2021 at 8:36 PM CET

In this basketball, dynamics and trends are almost more important than the mere short-termism of the results. Taking a look at the rankings, reality presents Barça and Real Madrid evenly matched in the Endesa League (nine wins and one loss) and in the Euroleague with a 6-2 record. In other words, the team’s situation in both competitions is excellent.

However, for weeks Barça reality begins to smell like a burnt horn, coinciding with the loss due to a low back pain of the benchmark Cory Higgins who joins the long-term one from another outsider such as Àlex Abrines.

To finish with the comparison, it should be remembered that Barça dispensed with the players it deemed appropriate in the summer (Hanga, Claver, Pustovyi, Westermann and Heurtel along with Bolmaro’s mandatory for his jump to the NBA) and that the self-proclaimed best league on the planet snatched Campazzo, Deck and Garuba from the whites.

Disconnections

So far this year, the Barça team has shown itself as capable of competing against the best as of disappearing from matches for no apparent reason. The first wake-up call came in the final of the Super Cup, when a 19-point lead (63-44) was squandered.

Saras showed his most critical face after falling to Valencia

In the Euroleague, Olympiacos was won in extra time at the Palau despite a poor staging (10-17 in the first quarter) and the team also was rebuilt on the Fenerbahçe court after starting 12-2.

Jasikevicius’s messages had no effect and the 31-18 conceded in the first quarter in Tel Aviv was settled with defeat. The same as 28-21 in Milan. The coach regretted the low intensity with which his team went to the games and at least that particular one seems to have been solved in the last commitments.

Saras, angry

Used to putting all five senses in what lies ahead, Saras starts to get tired of these disconnections. Although some self-criticism is missing, the Lithuanian even spoke of “lack of professionalism & rdquor; after suffering the first league KO on Sunday against Valencia. “It’s always the coach’s fault, but maybe not this time & rdquor ;, a Jasikevicius was quite ‘touched’.

Jasikevicius asks his players for more intensity

The fact is that after winning the first six Euroleague matches and the first nine in the League, Barça has lost in two of the last three European days and comes from losing his undefeated in the Endesa League.

Therefore, this European double day with duels against a CSKA Moscow full of doubts Due to the plague of injuries this Wednesday and on the ASVEL Villeurbanne court on Friday they are key to see if the dynamics are really worrying or if, on the contrary, Barça returns to the correct path.