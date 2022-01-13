While Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly They are ready to walk down the aisle Jason momoa Y Lisa bonnet they are ending their marriage. The couple announced the news last Wednesday with a series of photos and a joint message. The post, written in the most respectful way, referred to the fact that their breakup was due to “times of transformation” and they claimed that they were freeing each other.

“We have all felt the pressure and changes of these times of transformation … A revolution is unfolding ~ and our family is no exception … feeling and growing from the seismic changes that are taking place and then ~ We share the news from our family ~ That we are separating in marriage. We share this not because we think it is newsworthy, but so that as we move forward in our lives we can do so with dignity and honesty, ”they wrote.

Momoa and Bonet, who are the parents of two boys, continued to assure fans that the love between them “continues” and evolves. “The love between us continues, evolving in the ways it wants to be known and lived. We free each other ~ to be who we are learning to be … Our unwavering devotion to this sacred life and to our children. Teaching our children what is possible ”, they concluded the message, signing with their initials. In addition to the statement, they included a photo of the moon in the pink sunset sky and photos of a bird.

Mamoa and Bonet have been together since 2005 and are the parents of two children; Lola, 14, and Nakoa-Wolf, 13. In 2017, they decided to get married. The Aquaman actor is close to Bonet’s eldest daughter, Zoë Kravtiz, who escaped from her first marriage to the musician. Lenny Kravitz, with whom she was married from 1987 to 1993.

One of the things that his fans most admired about their relationship was the great complicity and friendship they showed, even with Kravitz himself, with whom they were on good terms. In 2018, the actor referred to the good relationship with Zoe’s father, to whom he gave a handmade ring in the shape of a skull. Kravitz told Men’s Health: “People can’t believe how close Jason and I are, or how close I still am with Zoë’s mom, how we all relate. We just do it because that’s what you do. You let love rule, right?

While everyone should do whatever it takes to be happy, people can’t help but feel sad about their separation. Both Momoa and Bonet quickly became a trend on Twitter and the comments were swift. Take a look at some of the best tweets on the breakup: