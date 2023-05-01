Jason Momoa poses naked and his fans are surprised

He 43 year old actorJason Momoa, has always been classified as one of the most handsome men in the entertainment industry, which has led him to star in the Game of Thrones series, the Aquaman film from the DC Universe and more recently Fast X to be released next May 18.

Jason Momoa He has always stood out for never leaving anything to the imagination when it comes to surprising his fans and that is that, through social networks, he usually shares several photos and videos with very little clothing, however, on this occasion, the actor posed completely naked for a magazine cover.

Jason Momoa poses nude for magazine cover

And it is that, Jason Momoa, is the cover of the month of May for the magazine ‘Men’s Health’ and for the photo session, the actor posed completely naked, leaving millions of his followers speechless. In the behind-the-scenes video shared by the aforementioned magazine, he appears alone in a pink robe (which he got rid of several minutes later) where he shows off everything in his gym and his fridge. .

For ‘Men’s Health’, the actor also made a magazine where he recounted his plans for this year and talked about the sequel to Aquaman as well as the movie Fast X, “They are incredible, they always are. I talked to Vin and I said, ‘I’m here to support you, but I’m going to do it my way. I’m going to be a bad man and you’re going to want to kill me!’ It felt great to go there without an ego contest. It is an honor to be here. I’m here to work.”