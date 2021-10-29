Jason Momoa’s career seems to be at its best, after the success of Aquaman – 73% in 2018, millions are looking forward to the sequel, but before it arrives, we can already see it in Duna – 75%, by Denis Villeneuve, currently in theaters. However, something unexpected will cause a delay in the filming of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom: the actor tested positive for Covid-19.

According to The Sun (via Los Angeles Times), Momoa received the diagnosis on the set of the second installment of Aquaman, in the United Kingdom, and was immediately isolated and quarantined to avoid contagion. Fortunately, he has not presented symptoms, those who are suffering are the producers and those responsible for the film, this was confirmed by a source close to the medium:

Jason is fine thankfully and is now isolating himself after getting a positive test. But it’s a real headache for the film’s bosses, who are now worried about having to delay their busy filming schedule. Of course, the safety of everyone working on the film is paramount and everyone is screened regularly.

The same source said that those involved in the production hope the actor’s speedy recovery, to continue with the project that they are so passionate about. Momoa, for his part, recently declared that he has had several health ailments during the filming, because at his age (42 years) being a superhero can be very demanding.

This 2021 many people are already vaccinated against Covid-19 and this has served to provide security and that people have less fear than last year. However, it is very important not to lower your guard, since even with the vaccine there are cases that are complicated and can lead to death. The film industry cannot be the same again after the pandemic that hit us in 2020, and for that reason there are many security protocols that keep sets well guarded.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will continue with the adventures of the underwater superhero that was presented in December 2018 in Aquaman. Although the character had his official introduction to the DC film universe in Justice League – 41%, the James Wan-directed solo film is the one that truly catapulted Arthur Curry to become a global star, and We cannot fail to mention his love interest, Mera, played by the controversial Amber Heard.

At the last DC FanDome event, we were presented behind the scenes of the film, and everything indicates that it is as ambitious a production, or even more, than the first. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will have back to Jason momoa as Arthur Curry / Aquaman, Amber heard as Mera, Willem Dafoe as Vulko, Patrick Wilson as Orm, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta.

The DC Cinematic Universe, better known as the DC Extended Universe, or DCEU, has several projects in development, most notably the feature films Shazam! Fury of the Gods, The Flash and Black Adam, as well as series for HBO Max from Batgirl, Blue beetle and Black canary. The DC FanDome also released some previews of the new that the DCEU will bring, and the long-awaited trailer for The Batman, an independent film in the franchise that has also generated very high expectations for having the talented Matt Reeves as director, and as the protagonist to Robert Pattinson, who rose to fame for his role as Edward Cullen in the series Twilight.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is scheduled to hit theaters in December 2022.

