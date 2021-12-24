12/24/2021 at 11:54 am CET

Javi calleja He will officially cease to be the coach of Deportivo Alavés soon after the club and the coach have agreed to terminate his contract that bound him to the Vitorian entity until 2023.

Although it has not yet been announced by the Basque team, as confirmed by the Madrid coach’s environment to ., Javi calleja He will not continue at the helm of the Albiazul bench and the publication of his resignation has been agreed for next January 1.

The coach arrived last April to replace Abelardo Fernandez and achieved the reaction of the babazorro team that could achieve permanence in the First Division.

That success led him to renew his contract with Glorioso for two more seasons, until 2023, but the coach has run out of credit after closing the year in relegation positions with 15 points from 18 games.

The latest results in which he has only achieved one point out of 15 possible and the elimination of the Copa del Rey against Linares Deportivo have precipitated the departure of the coach, who has not managed to find the key to achieve the continuity of a squad capable of draw at the Camp Nou and at the Sánchez Pizjuán, but which has not finished offering good feelings in the last month of competition.

To date, the Basque team is the third most thrashed team with 29 goals conceded, only surpassed by Cádiz and Levante and it is the second with the fewest goals, 15, three more than Getafe.