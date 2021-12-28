12/28/2021 at 4:21 PM CET

.

The Gold Medal of Fine Arts is an award aimed at people who have provided notable services in the promotion, development or dissemination of art and culture or in the conservation of artistic heritage.

The actor Javier Bardem, the filmmaker Icíar Bollaín, the photographer Colita and the musicians Javier Gurruchaga, Paloma San Basilio or the Amara groupHe is among the 31 recipients of the Gold Medals of Merit in Fine Arts for the year 2021, that has been approved by the Council of Ministers at its meeting this Tuesday.

At the proposal of the Minister of Culture and Sports, Miquel Iceta, The Government has also approved the award of these medals, which distinguish individuals and entities that have stood out in the field of artistic and cultural creation, the cartoonist Paco Roca, the dancer Maribel Gallardo, the poet Julia Uceda Valiente, the director of Agustí Villaronga cinema, businessman Daniel Martínez de Obregón, sculptor and engraver Jaume Plensa and fashion designer Ana Locking.

They are also among the winners were the cultural manager specialist in circus Genis Matabosch, the illustrator and writer Carme Solé, the singer-songwriter and poet Pablo Guerrero, the photojournalist Chema Conesa, the singer Mayte Martín, the composer Teresa Catalán Sánchez, the Hispanicist Ian Gibson, the soprano Saioa Hernández, the writer Juan Muñoz Martín and the video game developers Paco Portalo and Paco Suárez and Anton Reixa.

Likewise, and posthumously, he has been awarded Ramón Casas Vallès, one of the leading legal specialists in intellectual property, passed away this year.

These are the Max Aub Foundation, the Black Week of Gijón, the Martín Chirino Art and Thought Foundation, the Cerezales Antonino y Cinia Foundation, the Drac Mágic entity and the Board of Qualification, Valuation and Exportation of Historical Heritage Assets of the Ministry of Culture and Sports .