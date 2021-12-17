Hollywood has a wide variety of stars in front of and behind the cameras, including hundreds of foreign names who have earned a place in the world of cinema. One of the most recognized Spanish actors on film sets is Javier Bardem, whom we have seen in all kinds of characters, from a cruel and terrifying murderer, the ghost of a pirate or even a poet who changes the tranquility of his home for the fame and fanaticism of his followers.

Keep reading: The Little Mermaid: Javier Bardem praises Halle Bailey’s work

Coming from a family of actors, and married to Penelope Cruz, another of the Spanish figures who have taken over the city of stars, Bardem has had a particularly notable career with important accolades from the film press. He has already been nominated for an Oscar three times for his work on the big screen, and in one of them he won the coveted statuette in the category of Best Supporting Actor in 2008 for No Place for the Weak – 94%.

Even the character of Anton Chigurh is considered one of the greatest villains ever seen in film, and this was achieved both by Bardem’s acting quality and by the character development written and directed by the Coen brothers. Anyone would think that receiving the Oscar would have been the highlight of his career. However, during an interview with The Guardian, the actor revealed what he really felt when faced with such recognition.

No! No no no no! When I won the Oscar, I felt great, but it didn’t make any sense. It was more like, ‘Wow, what is this? I need to earn this now so they don’t take it off my hands! ‘

Continue with: Almudena Grandes, author of The Ages of Lulú, Malena, and more books adapted to the cinema, dies

Bardem insisted that getting nominations or awards does not ensure job stability, something that is essential in any profession to support his family; and he remembered seeing his mother, Pilar Bardem, constantly struggling to find work teaching him that he will not always have a guaranteed role in any production. Despite this, Javier has, for now, the possibility of choosing or rejecting roles, and that is because his starting point is precisely her.

The star of mother! – 69%, by Darren Aronofsky, pointed out that after his mother died in July of this year, he has not stopped considering her when a new proposal arrives, and the only thing that worries him is to think if she would like to see him in such a character or production.

Every decision I make now, I think, ‘Would this make my mother proud?’ And if not, I reject it immediately. That is a powerful legacy to leave behind, but she was a very powerful person.

Coincidentally, some of its most important characters, or with greater recognition, have been villains, such as Chigurh himself or Raoul Silva in 007 Operation Skyfall – 93%, both recognized for being cruel; However, the same actor has pointed out that violence never brings anything good. For now, Bardem is promoting Being the Ricardos – 60% by Aaron Sorkin, who stars alongside Nicole Kidman, in this film he plays a Cuban actor.

It may interest you: Aaron Sorkin thinks straight actors can play LGBT roles

Although at first he was criticized for playing a Cuban being Spanish – something that is not the first time he has done it -, the interpreter mentioned that this is part of his work: “this is what actors do, we create life of other people, including origin, sexual orientation or accents ”.

fbq('init', '1384358188242876'); fbq('track', 'PageView');